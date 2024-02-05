Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he had Allu Arjun in mind while writing Arjun Reddy; recalls narration with Pushpa actor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been on an interview spree post the release of Animal, and in a recent interview with the Dainik Bhaskar YouTube channel, the director revealed some interesting information about his debut film, Arjun Reddy.

Did Sandeep imagine Allu Arjun while writing Arjun Reddy?

When asked if he envisioned Vijay Deverakonda while writing the script for Arjun Reddy, Sandeep replied that he never writes a script with an actor in mind. However, Sandeep did mention that while writing for Arjun Reddy, he subconsciously envisioned Tollywood star Allu Arjun in that role. Sandeep further revealed that he initially thought of narrating the script to Allu Arjun, but that never happened.

The director also recalled a time when Sandeep had narrated a script to Allu Arjun back in 2011. Speaking about the same, he said that Allu Arjun liked the script but since Sandeep was very new to the industry at the time, things did not materialize.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s project with Allu Arjun

Although Arjun Reddy did not materialize with Allu Arjun then, Sandeep will be collaborating with the Icon Star for an upcoming film, produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. So far, Allu Arjun has met with Sandeep and Bhushan and discussed the script but further news is awaited.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming movies

Post the mammoth success of Animal, it would be close to the truth to say that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the most sought-after directors in the country right now. The director has a mind blowing lineup of films ahead with Prabhas’ Spirit, the already mentioned untitled project with Allu Arjun, and of course, the sequel to Animal, Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.

Allu Arjun’s upcoming movies

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly anticipated next film Pushpa: The Rule, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in returning roles and written and directed by Sukumar. The film is expected to be released on August 15th, 2024 in theatres.

Apart from that, Allu Arjun has also officially signed a Pan-Indian project with Guntur Kaaram director Trivikram Srinivas This marks their 4th collaboration together, with their previous 3 movies being Julai, Son of Sathyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Further reports suggest that Allu Arjun will also be doing a film with Jawan director Atlee but further confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

