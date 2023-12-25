EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun is the front runner for Atlee’s next; Filmmaker looks to start shoot by October

Ever since the release of the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan in September 2023, Atlee has become the most sought-after director in Indian Cinema. Every actor is willing to collaborate with Atlee and the filmmaker has also done meetings with several superstars of Indian Cinema to discuss a probable collaboration. And now, our sources close to the development have confirmed that Atlee is in the advanced stages of discussions with Allu Arjun to spearhead his next directorial.

Atlee & Allu Arjun in the advanced stages of discussion

“Atlee and Allu Arjun have been in talks for a while now and things are right now moving in the right direction. Atlee is looking to start his next in the last quarter of 2024 and the dates align with Allu Arjun too. The duo have agreed upon a solid commercial entertainer that would present the icon star like never before. Some of the agreements and other aspects are being sorted out at the moment before signing the dotted lines for the announcement,” revealed a source close to the development.

Both Atlee and Allu Arjun are excited for the collaboration, however, its yet to be sealed on paper. “There be 100 percent clarity on Atlee and Allu Arjun’s collaboration by the end of January. If everything goes as planned, the next for Allu Arjun after Pushpa 2 will be with Atlee,” the source added.

Advertisement

Atlee meets Salman Khan, SRK, Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor

Apart from Allu Arjun, Atlee has had multiple meetings with Salman Khan too over the last 2 months, but there is no conclusion to the outcome. The blockbuster director also met Shah Rukh Khan recently to discuss a reunion, but even that’s nowhere close to materializing at this point of time. “The two mighty Khans aside, Atlee has also met Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan to discuss a collaboration. Within the next one month, there will be a clear picture of who is the leading hero of Atlee’s next. At this point of time, Allu Arjun is the front-runner, but as they say, it doesn’t take time for things to change in the industry. The agreement on the script followed by dates, and then the financials need to fall in place for a feature film to take off. At the moment, Atlee is looking to kick off A6 from October,” the source concluded.

Allu Arjun meanwhile is presently shooting for Pushpa 2 and also has a film with Trivikram in his platter, however, the entertainer is expected to take off only in 2025. The AA collaboration is expected to be produced by Sun Pictures. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to make a cameo in Sunny Deol’s next film; To shoot in January