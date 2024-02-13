RIP Vetri Duraisamy: Ajith Kumar with wife Shalini arrives to pay last respects to his best friend and director

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

On 12th February, the dead body of Vetri Duraisamy, who was the son of former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy and also the director of Endravaathu Oru Naal, was found on the banks of River Sutlej after an extensive 9-day search operation.

Thala Ajith Kumar, the Tamil actor, attended the funeral on February 13th to bid farewell to his dear friend and director Vetri Duraisamy. Accompanied by his wife Shalini, the actor showed his deep bond with Vetri Duraisamy, as they have often been seen together on various occasions.

Thala Ajith Kumar at Vetri Duraisamy’s last rites

A video has also surfaced online in which Ajith is seen coming out after paying his last respects to his beloved friend. In another viral picture, Thala is seen consoling people present at the Vetri Duraisamy's funeral. On 12th February, the dead body of the late Vetri Duraisamy was recovered from the banks of River Sutlej. Many actors and friends have paid heartfelt tributes to the late director.

Vetri Duraisamy, aged 45, was reported missing on February 4th, when his car met with an unfortunate accident on the road. The family of the late Vetri Duraisamy had also announced a reward worth 1 crore for anyone who found out the location of the director.

Vetri Duraisamy’s dead body discovered after 9-day search

The driver of the car, Tenzin was found dead on the spot of the accident. According to an article published by NewsBreak, Tenzin is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving the vehicle, leading him to lose control of the four-wheeler. As a result, the car toppled over, with all three men seated inside. Vetri Duraisamy and Gopinath were reportedly in Shimla to check out locations for Vetri’s next film. The search operation involved officials from the state, with drones also being used to carry out the task. At last, Vetri Duraisamy’s dead body was located nearly 3-6 kilometers away from the spot of the accident after 9 days of search operation.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also paid an emotional tribute to the late Vetri Duraisamy and his dear family. The Vikram actor took to his X platform and shared his grief and condolences with the family of director Vetri Duraisamy.

Kamal Haasan's note for Vetri Duraisamy and family

Kamal Haasan wrote, "The news of the death of Vetri Duraisamy, the son of former Chennai Mayor and friend Saithai Duraisamy, is deeply saddened. It is an unimaginable grief that a young man who was doing his work with dignity at a tender age met his end in such an accident. I console the father who is suffering from the loss of his son with a heavy heart. He should recover from this soon."

More about Vetri Duraisamy

In the year 2021, he wrote and directed a movie called Endravaathu Oru Naal. Tamil actor Vidharth starred in the movie along with Malayali actress Ramya Nambeeshan in lead roles. The film also won awards at various international film festivals.

