Sai Dharam Tej reveals how Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and mega family supported him during bike accident

Sai Dharam Tej, the mega hero, has recalled his terrible bike accident, back in September 2021. The actor said it was the most difficult phase of his life as he suffered severe injuries and was a bed rider for months. The actor emphasized that his mega family stood as a rock with him during that time and is grateful for everyone including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, and others.

Sai Dharam Tej remembered how his entire family stood by him during the bike accident and carried his movie Republic to theatres while he was in the hospital. The actor stated, "My entire family supported and carried my film while I was in the hospital in a bed. Ram Charan released the first look, Chiranjeevi garu released the trailer, Pawan Kalyan graced the pre-release event and Allu Arjun tweeted his support for the movie release. I couldn't ask them for more."

Recently at an event, Sai Dharam Tej got emotional recalling his terrible bike accident, back in September 2021. Speaking about the incident, the actor first expressed his love for his mother and his brother Viashnav Tej. After the accident when he was on the path of recovery and opened his eyes for the first time, he revealed that he felt a lump in his throat upon seeing his family.



About the bike accident

For unversed, Sai Dharam Tej met with a road accident on September 10 at around 7:30 PM. The Telugu actor sustained soft tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture in a road accident after his sports bike skidded and fell down at the cable bridge in Hyderabad. His entire mega family regularly visited him in the hospital and celebrated once he was back after one month.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Virupaksha. The film marks his return to the big screen after a year-long hiatus, his last film being Republic, released on October 1, 2021. It is the first pan-Indian film of Sai Dharam Tej. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Samyukta Menon of Sir fame is the female lead. Jr NTR has lent his voice for the film.

ALSO READ: Agent Trailer: Naga Chaitanya says 'blockbuster', Adivi Sesh, Sai Dharam Tej praise Akhil Akkineni's wild look