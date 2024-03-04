Samantha calls Allu Arjun an ‘acting beast’; says she would love to learn from him

At a recent event, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked about who her acting role model is. To which, the actress sought help from the audience. Amidst the screaming and shouting of answers, Samantha picked up one resounding name, Allu Arjun.

“Allu Arjun is my acting role model. He has transformed himself into an acting beast and I would love to learn from him” said the Kushi actress. Samantha has always been a huge admirer of Allu Arjun and has expressed her thoughts on the star’s acting potential many times in the past. Samantha has also worked with Allu Arjun in the entertaining Son of Sathyamurthy, where their chemistry shone brightly.

However, her sizzling special song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise took everyone by surprise.

Samantha reveals her most challenging role yet

At the same event, Samantha was also asked about what her most challenging role yet has been. To which, she graciously replied, “My most challenging role is the role that I am playing in real life. Because, there is no script and things are thrown at me every day.”

She further added, “Everybody is going through life, trying to figure it out. Nobody has a script and that is why it is the most challenging.”

For the unaware, Samantha has been diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects the muscles of the body. The actress has highlighted both the absolute lows and highs of her journey ever since, becoming a beacon of hope for many others suffering from similar situations.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Samantha is currently on a break from her acting career, as she has decided to focus on her physical and mental well-being. However, the actress has made it a point to complete her pre-existing commitments. Less than a month ago, she was seen dubbing for her upcoming web series Citadel, with actor Varun Dhawan. Samantha also shared a few pictures with the team, as they watched a few rushes from the show.

Citadel has been written and directed by the duo of Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon. It is the spinoff of the US show with the same name.

