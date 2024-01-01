Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates New Year in style; shares ravishing new PHOTO from Dubai vacation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the finest actresses in the country at present, and is known for her ability to convey the most complex of emotions effortlessly. Apart from that, the actress is also known to be pretty active on social media, despite her busy schedule.

The Kushi actress quite often turns to Instagram to give fans a little sneak peek into her life, and the New Year weekend was no different. Samantha, who is currently vacationing in Dubai, turned to her social media to share an absolutely stunning picture of herself celebrating the holiday. The actress was seen donning a white dress, and a beautiful pendant around her neck. The New Year fireworks could be seen going off behind her, as well. She shared the image with the caption: “And may many angels surround us; Happy New Year”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photo as she rings New Year's eve in Dubai

Earlier today, the actress had also shared a picture of the sun rising against the backdrop of the Dubai skyline. She shared the post with the caption: “May a million miracles begin at sunrise; Happy New Year”

Check out her post below:

On the work front

Samantha was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Rohini, Saranya Ponnvannan, and many more in prominent roles. Although the film received mixed responses at the time of release, the chemistry that the two lead actors shared on-screen received rampant praise from fans and critics alike. The music, which was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, was well-received as well.

Advertisement

The actress will next be seen in her second web series, the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel, which is helmed by the director duo Raj and DK. This marks their second collaboration together after the second season of the critically acclaimed web series, The Family Man, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Varun Dhawan essays the lead role, alongside Samantha in Citadel.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her favorite coffee order; reacts to ‘worst year ending’