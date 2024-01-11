Suriya 43 EXCLUSIVE: Here's when Suriya will begin Sudha Kongara Prasad's film, a reunion after Soorarai Pottru

As we all know, the dynamic duo Suriya and Sudha Kongara Prasad have teamed up yet again after Soorarai Pottru. Tentatively titled Suriya 43, this collaborative venture has set high expectations among moviegoers for a lot of reasons and one of many is the ensemble cast- including powerhouses like Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma.

As the anticipation for Suriya 43 continues to build, according to our source, "Suriya has successfully completed the filming of Kanguva, and the final patchwork for the movie is currently underway. He is set to kickstart the Sudha Kongara film in the second week of February, taking a brief break before commencing the shoot.."

One of the interesting parts about Suriya 43 is that it will mark BFFs Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya's reunion, after 10 years. They previously collaborated for Anjali Menon's 2014 Malayalam coming-of-age romantic comedy, Bangalore Days.

Suriya 43 is a social drama and will have music by music maestro GV Prakash Kumar. Vijay Varma’s Kollywood debut and the return of Nazriya Nazim to Tamil cinema are the key highlights.

About Kanguva

Kanguva, the upcoming period action drama film starring Suriya in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The film, directed by Siva and written by Adi Narayana, is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.

Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Kanguva. One of the biggest upcoming Tamil films, Kanguva, mounted as a high-budget production is directed by Siva. Starring Disha Patani in her Tamil debut, Kanguva is set 1500 years ago and draws inspiration from ancient Tamil culture and other cultures across India.

Kanguva is a work of fiction set in an imagined world with strong historical references and factual elements. The much-awaited Tamil film has cinematography by Siva's frequent collaborator, Vetri Palanisamy, production design by Milan, and editing by Nishad Yusuf.

Backed by Studio Green and UV Creations, Kanguva makers are aiming a Summer 2024 release.

