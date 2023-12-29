Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye OTT release: When and where to watch Raj B Shetty’s latest romantic flick
Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye starring Raj B Shetty and bankrolled by Ramya has finally arrived on OTT. Here's when and where to watch the film!
Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye starring Raj B Shetty in the lead role alongside Siri Ravikumar was released on 24th November 2023 and was critically praised for the film’s writing, performances, music, and cinematography but did not manage to stay for long in theaters.
Now, the film has finally arrived for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today, i.e. 29th December 2023 onwards. The film was written and directed by lead actor Raj B Shetty with Sandalwood Queen Ramya bankrolling the film under her maiden production.
Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye OTT release
Announcing the film’s OTT release, the makers dropped a tweet that read “Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, a heartwarming tale of finding hope in the most unsuspecting moments is now streaming on Amazon Prime video.”
Initially, Ramya was supposed to play the lead role in the film but after some changes, she opted out only serving as the producer, and Siri Ravikumar was roped in. The film was shot in both Ooty and Mysore with a single schedule of 18 days.
Raj B Shetty who directed the film after his previous project with Rishab Shetty, titled Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, earlier said that it would have been better to release the film directly on OTT rather than going for a theatrical release first.
Moreover, Ramya also had a hard time finding a streaming partner for the film. She even reacted on the same in a media conclave alleging how mainstream media does not pick Kannada content.
More about Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye
Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye focuses on the story of Prerana (played by Siri Ravikumar), a counselor at a palliative care center, who is adept at caring for her patients and reassures them that all will be well as they prepare and accept the eventuality of life, but also has her own marriage in dire situations too.
During this period, comes along a new patient called Aniketh (played by Raj B Shetty) who is a terminally ill cancer patient. His views on life and camaraderie with Prerna give her clarity in her own life.
