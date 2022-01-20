Sye Raa meets Shyam Singh Roy: Megastar heaps praises on Nani & their latest pic is a treat to fans

Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy received phenomenal response from the audience and critics alike. Now joining the list is megastar Chiranjeevi. Proclaiming his latest achievement, Nani wrote on Instagram, “He lovedddd Shyam….And my day is made :)".

Shayam Singha Roy also shared a picture of him with the Megastar where both can be seen posing in the film's signature gesture.

Check out the post below:

Chiranjeevi heaped praises on Nani and the team for coming up with a classic piece. Recently, Chiranjeevi's son and star Ram Charan also lauded the film. Besides these two, many other biggies took to social media and praises the lead actors of SSR.

The epic love story Shyam Singha Roy has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Not only did the film do an amazing business at the box office but also won critical accolades. The audience and critics were all praised for performances by Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty in the movie. Especially Nani got a lot of attention for his portrayal of a Bengali man.

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, Shyam Singha Roy was released in theatres on 24 December 2021. The film gets OTT release on Netflix from 21st of this month.

In the meantime, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Koratala Siva's upcoming film Acharya . The project also stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead with Pooja Hegde in a cameo role.

