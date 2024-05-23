Turbo Twitter Review: Is Mammootty starrer a HIT or a MISS?

Mammootty's most awaited film titled Turbo hit the theaters on May 23, 2024. The action thriller, helmed by Pulimurugan fame director Vysakh also features Raj. B. Shetty in the role of an antagonist. Meanwhile, the early reviews from the users have been shared online.

Many of the users have called the best action films of 2024 with an extraordinary climax portion. Many have hailed Mammukka, and Raj B. Shetty's performance and action sequences between them were perfect. Many users have also praised Turbo's technical aspects, along with the top-notch BGM scores, handled by Christo Xavier.

A user wrote, “The climax portion of #Turbo has blockbuster written all over it. It's very well executed & makes you shout & cheer out loud & #Mammotty' presence in the scenes were so good. The way he executed action scenes were. Go for it.”

Another user wrote, “peak Level Satisfaction.. no words to express last 30 minute & Climax Action scene ..mammukka & R shetty Nailed it !!Sure shot Blockbustor on cards. Theriii mass.”

More about Turbo

The plot of Turbo revolves around Jose, a jeep driver who falls into difficulties and is forced to move to Chennai, where he becomes involved with Indhu and his best buddy, Jerry. However, Jose is met with a slew of surprises in Chennai, including Vetrivel and others, which will form the basis of the rest of the tale.

The action drama also features Mammootty, Raj. B. Shetty, Sunil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Bindu Panicker, Siddique, and Shabareesh Varma in crucial roles. Bramayugam fame music composer Christo Xavier has helmed the music, and Vishnu Sarma has done the cinematography. The project has been written, and directed by Midhul Manuel Thomas, and Vysakh and bankrolled by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany.

