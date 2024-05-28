Malayalam film Turbo held well on its first Monday, grossing Rs. 2.75 crore approx, which brings its five-day running total at the Indian box office to Rs. 24 crore. The film has grossed another USD 3 million (Rs. 25 crore) internationally, pushing its worldwide gross close to the Rs. 50 crore mark. By the time you read this, the film has achieved that today on its sixth day.

The Mammootty headlined film took the biggest opening of the year in Kerala on Thursday, then had a typical trend over the weekend, although the jumps on Saturday and Sunday could have been higher. The word of mouth was probably not as completely positive as it initially seemed. There were suspicions that maybe Monday wouldn’t hold due to lesser growths on the weekend. The film, however, held rather strongly, earning Rs. 2.40 crore in the state, dropping just 45 per cent from Sunday. The five-day total in Kerala is Rs. 20.50 crore, with the first extended week expected to go over Rs. 25 crore.

The box office collections of Turbo at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 7.35 crore

Friday - Rs. 4.25 crore

Saturday - Rs. 4.65 crore

Sunday - Rs. 5 crore

Total - Rs. 24 crore

Turbo is another triumph for the Malayalam film industry, which is having perhaps its best year ever at the box office. This year has already seen five Blockbuster releases, including the All-time Blockbuster Manjummel Boys, and we're not even halfway through the year. Turbo is a definite HIT and could go on to be SUPER HIT depending on how it performs in the second week and beyond.

The territorial breakdown for the worldwide box office collections of Turbo is as follows:

Area Gross Kerala Rs. 20.50 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.00 Cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 0.80 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.70 Cr. INDIA Rs. 24.00 Cr. OVERSEAS USD 3,000,000

(Rs. 25.00 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 49.00 Cr.

ALSO READ: Highest grossing Malayalam films in India - Aavesham Third, Four films from 2024 in Top Six