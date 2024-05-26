Cannes 2024: Mohanlal sends 'love and gratitude' to Anasuya Sengupta; Mammootty pens note for All We Imagine as Light team

Legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty, a three-time National Award winner, congratulated Payal Kapadia for her movie All We Imagine as Light as it bagged a Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. Superstar Mohanlal too extended his best wishes to the team.

For the unversed, All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024, becoming the first Indian film to receive such a great honor at the film festival. It has been a long three decades since an Indian film even competed for the Grand Prix at Cannes.

Mammootty and Mohanlal congratulate All We Imagine as Light team

As a legendary figure in the world of acting, Mammootty took a moment to personally congratulate the talents of the Malayalam film industry, namely actresses Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha for their outstanding performances in the movie. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to actress Chhaya Kadam and the entire team of All We Imagine as Light team.

The veteran actor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the award-winning movie as well.

He wrote, “Making Indian Cinema Proud. What an amazing achievement. Congrats to Payal Kapadia, Kani Kusruthi, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and the entire team of All We Imagine as Light.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Mohanlal also sent his best wishes to Payal Kapadia, Kani Kusruthi, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and also to Anasuya Sengupta and the illustrious Santosh Sivan for their remarkable contribution at Cannes 2024.

Advertisement

Following its debut premiere at Cannes on May 23, All We Imagine as Light received an enthusiastic standing ovation lasting a hearty eight minutes, ranking it among the longest ovations of this year's festival edition.

Mammootty on the work front

Mammootty starrer Turbo hit the Malayalam box office with a bang on May 23, collecting big numbers and marking his one of the most successful openings to date. This movie is a big change for Mammootty Kampany as it moves from its usual content-driven films to its first commercial movie with the 73-year-old actor in the lead role.

Directed by Vysakh, who made the iconic Mohanlal blockbuster Pulimurugan, and written by Ozler director Midhun Manuel Thomas, Turbo has received a mixed response from viewers after its release. But true to its genre, Turbo offers a series of high-octane action sequences and stunts for Mammootty's die-hard fans and action movie lovers.

As for Mammootty's upcoming projects, nothing has been officially announced. But rumors point to a Mammootty-Goutham Menon collaboration with Nayanthara as the female lead. This movie is expected to be a Tamil-Malayalam multilingual movie.

ALSO READ: Turbo box office collections: Mammootty starrer has a Good hold on Day 2, Tops 25Cr Worldwide