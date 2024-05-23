Turbo: Did you know Mammootty starrer’s story is inspired by a real-life scam? Writer Midhun Manuel Thomas REVEALS

Mammootty’s highly awaited action comedy flick, Turbo, which is helmed by Vysakh has just hit the silver screens today, May 23rd. By the looks of it, the film seems to be another feather in the Megastar’s cap. However, did you know that the film’s story was actually inspired by a real-life scam? Yes, you heard it right.

Turbo revolves around the protagonist Jose, who, due to circumstances, gets entangled in a major financial scam carried out by the antagonist Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, played by Kannada star Raj B Shetty. In a recent promotional event, before the film’s release, writer Midhun Manuel Thomas made an interesting revelation where he mentioned that Turbo’s story has been inspired by real life events.

Midhun Manuel Thomas reveals Turbo’s inspiration

Talking at the promotional event, the Aadu writer mentioned that the film’s story was heavily inspired by a real-life scam. In fact, Midhun Manuel Thomas also mentioned that it had happened to someone he personally knows.

The writer-director also mentioned that when he had narrated the story to Mammootty, the Megastar immediately recognized the scam. The writer also praised the veteran actor's awareness about real life incidents.

More about Turbo

Turbo is an action comedy film, helmed by Vysakh. The film marks his third venture with Mammootty in the lead, after Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. The film has been penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, and features an ensemble cast including Anjali Jayaprakash, Shabareesh Varma, Bindu Panicker, Dileesh Pothen and more in crucial roles. Turbo also marks the Malayalam acting debut of Kannada star Raj B Shetty, who plays the antagonist, as well as the Telugu actor Sunil, who essays a prominent role in the film.

The film revolves around Turbo Jose, a jeep driver from Idukki, who is forced to flee to Chennai due to circumstances. However, his life takes a turn in Chennai as he gets entangled in a large financial scam run by a businessman Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram. How Turbo Jose deals with the situation forms the crux of the story.

Apart from being the lead actor, Mammootty has also bankrolled the project under his production banner Mammootty Kampany, while Christo Xavier has composed the music for the film. Vishnu Sarma cranked the camera for the film, which has been edited by Shameer Muhammed.

