Malayalam film Turbo held well on its second day at the Indian box office as it grossed Rs. 4.50 crore approx, which brings its two-day running total to Rs. 12 crore approx. Additionally, the film has grossed an estimated USD 1.75 million approx internationally, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 26.50 crore approx in two days.

The film starring Mammootty, eased off 40 per cent from its first day, which is typical after a strong debut, especially with competition from new releases. However, the film is expected to recover some ground today and potentially match its first-day numbers by tomorrow, which would indicate a strong trend. The four-day weekend is expected to be around Rs. 25 crore or so in India and that will be a strong platform for the film to score on.

In the home state of Kerala, Turbo has crossed Rs. 10 crore in two days, with the extended weekend headed for Rs. 20 crore plus. Depending on how the Monday holds, the film will target a finish of over Rs. 40 crore in the state.

The territorial breakdown for the worldwide box office collections of Turbo is as follows:

Area Gross Kerala Rs. 10.25 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.00 Cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 0.40 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.35 Cr. INDIA Rs. 12.00 Cr. OVERSEAS USD 1,750,000

(Rs. 14.50 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 26.50 Cr.

About Turbo Movie

Turbo is a Malayalam action comedy helmed by Vysakh, starring Mammootty in the lead role. The film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and produced by Mammootty Kampany. The film also stars Raj B. Shetty, Sunil and Anjana Jayaprakash. The film was released worldwide theatrically on 23 May 2024.