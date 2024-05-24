VIDEO: Rajinikanth joins Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha’s club as he receives Golden Visa for UAE

Actor Rajinikanth has received a golden visa from the UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism. A video of the Lal Salaam actor expressing his gratitude towards the Abu Dhabi government and his good friend MA Yusuff Ali, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group has surfaced on the Internet.

Rajinikanth receives Golden Visa for UAE, visits Abu Dhabi Mandir

Legendary actor Rajinikanth received his golden visa for UAE from the Department of Culture and Tourism. A video of the 73-year-old actor has been circulating on the Internet where he can be seen thanking the Abu Dhabi government and the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, MA Yusuff for the honour and hospitality.

Talking along the same lines, Rajinikanth said, "Today, I am honored to receive a prestigious Golden visa of UAE. My heartfelt thanks to UAE government, and to my friend Lulu Group, chairman and managing director, Yusuff Ali, without him, this would not have happened, I am grateful to him”.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Government of Abu Dhabi handed over the Golden Visa to the actor in the presence of MA Yusuff.

Check out his viral picture and video below!

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, Thalaivar also visited the famous Hindu temple, BAPS to offer prayers. The temple authority gave the Jailer actor an official tour of the temple and a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth can be seen taking blessings from the priests by touching their feet and admiring the temple's architecture in the video.

What's next for Rajinikanth?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajinikanth recently completed the shooting for his upcoming movie Vettaiyan. The film is set to release in October 2024. Besides, the Chandramukhi actor, Vettaiyan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in key roles.

The Padayappa actor will commence shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie with Shruti Haasan. Apart from that, reportedly, Rajinikanth will reunite with Nelson Dilipkumar for a sequel to Jailer which is tentatively titled as Hukum.

However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

