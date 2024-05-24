The winning streak for the Malayalam film industry in 2024 also continues this week, with Mammootty starrer Turbo taking the career-best opening for the megastar. The action comedy film directed by Vysakh grossed over Rs. 7.40 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. Previously, Bheeshma Parvam was the highest opener for Mammotty with Rs. 6.70 crore.

In Kerala, Turbo grossed an estimated Rs. 6.25 crore approx, which is the highest first-day numbers for any film this year, surpassing Rs. 5.85 crore of Aadujeevitham. Overall it could be the second/third highest opening day ever for a Malayalam film, depending on where the actuals land against Rs. 6.27 crore on the first day of Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which currently holds the second position in the all-time list.

Elsewhere in Karnataka, the film posted a very strong Rs. 65 lakhs first day, only behind Rs. 1.20 crore of Aadujeevitham.

The territorial breakdown for the first day box office collections of Turbo is as follows:

Area Gross Kerala Rs. 6.25 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 0.65 Cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 0.30 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.20 Cr. India Rs. 7.40 Cr.

The initial reception for the film seems to be on the positive side, which should help it sustain well. The film will ease off a bit today coming after a big opening and release of two new films, though should make gains over the weekend and will try to hit first-day numbers or even exceed them on Sunday. That would give a very strong first-weekend number for the film, it needs to be seen how big it can go from there.

ALSO READ: Turbo movie review: Mammootty and Raj B Shetty deliver a knockout in this self-aware commercial action flick