Pushpa 2 Second Song Angaaron PROMO: Rashmika Mandanna teases us with Saami Saami twist; promises romantic track with Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule is unquestionably one of the biggest releases of the year 2024. The flick has already generated immense buzz among cinema lovers and ardent Theggaedele supporters as well. Recently the makers released a sensational track titled Pushpa Pushpa which not only garnered tremendous love but also created a mass fever amongst netizens.

Now, in a recent update, the makers of Pushpa have unveiled the announcement video of their second track titled Angaaron (The Couple Song). Have a look!

Pushpa's second track Angaaron announcement video out

On May 23, the makers of Pushpa took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a poster of Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli, and wrote, “India ka favourite jodi is back with a banger. #Pushpa2SecondSingle- The Couple Song announcement video out now.”

The official music partners also posted a video on their YouTube channel which starts with a person asking Srivalli if they are going to release Pushpa's second single, and what is the name of that song to which Rashmika responds in her Srivalli style and sings the starting paragraph of the upcoming song while doing Pushpa's iconic pose.

Watch announcement video of Pushpa: The Rule's second single