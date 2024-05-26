7 Best Malayalam movies of all time: Mammootty’s Bramayugam, Fahadh Faasil’s Joji to Kannur Squad

The Malayalam cinema industry is currently at its very high peak, content-wise and business-wise. Known for its quality and daring approach, many best Malayalam movies have often set the standard for the rest of the film industry as many Malayalam movies have been remade in other languages. The industry has a rich tradition of tackling various genres, resulting in many iconic movies that have left a lasting impression.

Here is the list of the best Malayalam movies of all time:

1. Joji (2021)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Basil Joseph, Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj

Director: Dileesh Pothan

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Joji, written by Shyam Pushkaran and directed by Dileesh Pothan, is one of the classic films ever made in Malayalam cinema. Fahadh Faasil plays the title role in this psychological crime drama film which is loosely adapted from Shakespeare's Macbeth and the 1985 Malayalam film Irakal, directed by KG George. Released on Amazon Prime, Joji won national-level acclaim especially due to Fahadh Faasil's exceptional performance in the lead role.

2. Bramayugam (2024)

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Amalda Liz

Director: Rahul Sadasivan

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Where to watch: Sony Liv

Rahul Sadasivan's Bramayugam is a fantasy horror thriller that is narrated in the background of mediaeval myths and folklore characters of Kerala. Starring Mammootty and with only five characters in the entire film, Bramayugam stood out as a unique cinematic experience that came out from Malayalam recently. Bramayugam was discussed and celebrated nationwide drawing attention to its unique approach and storytelling.

3. Manjummel Boys (2024)

Cast: Soubhin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese

Director: Chidambaram

Rating: 8.4/10

Where to watch: Hotstar

Chidambaram's second movie Manjummel Boys is the biggest blockbuster and all-time top grosser in the Malayalam film industry. The film grossed over 200 crores worldwide and created waves everywhere in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu where it collected spectacularly. The movie is based on a real-life incident where a group of young men from a small town Manjummel were trapped in the Guna cave in Kodaikanal and their survival. Manjummel Boys achieved widespread acclaim and celebration without major stars, showcasing its compelling story and excellent filmmaking. Manjummel Boys is a must-watch Malayalam movie for any cinephile.

4. Drishyam (2013)

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Shajon

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Rating: 8.3/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Jeethu Joseph directed Drishyam marked a revolutionary moment in Malayalam cinema when it was released in 2013. Its compelling unique story led to remakes in various languages, including Tamil and Hindi. Impressively, Drishyam even inspired a Chinese adaptation and a well-known Hollywood production house bagged the rights to an English remake. Drishyam was hailed as one of the top Malayalam movies of all time. The brilliant performances by Mohanlal, Meena and Shajohn contributed to its record-breaking success at the Malayalam box office. The film's immense popularity led to a sequel and talk of a third installment underscoring its lasting impact on audiences around the world.

5. Rorschach (2022)

Cast: Mammootty, Asif Ali, Bindu Panicker

Director:Nisam Basheer

Rating:6.9/10

Where to watch: Hotstar

The 2022 Malayalam blockbuster Rorschach stands out as a truly epic cinematic masterpiece of Indian cinema. This is one movie which can be shown to audiences all over the world. Graded in Neo Noir style, this psychological thriller stars Mammootty in the lead role. The plot of Rorschach tells the mysterious story of Luke, played by Mammootty, who arrives in a rural Kerala village in search of his missing wife and discovers some dark truths along the way. This thriller breaks new ground in Malayalam cinema with its innovative storytelling style and offers viewers a fresh and immersive viewing experience. Rorschach is undoubtedly one of the best Malayalam movies of all time.

6. Premalu (2024)

Cast:Naslen Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju

Director: Gireesh AD

Rating: 8/10

Where to watch: Hotstar

Premalu is one of the most entertaining movies that came out in Malayalam cinema in a long time. This Gen Z romantic comedy-drama explores the complexities of modern love and relationships among the new generation. Naslen Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju are the lead artists of this movie. Directed by Gireesh AD, known for making lighthearted dramas, the film stands out among the top Malayalam movies of all time. Excitingly, the makers have announced a sequel which promises delightful moments for the audience

7. Kannur Squad (2023)

Director: Roby Raj

Cast: Mammootty, Vijayaraghavan

Rating: 8.6

Where to watch: Hotstar

Kannur Squad is another great addition to legendary actor Mammootty's distinguished film career. Directed and written by Roby Varghese Raj, this 2023-released police procedural thriller movie is about a group of four policemen called the Kannur Squad. They are ordered by the government to infiltrate a dacoit village in northern India to catch the criminals responsible for a murder in Kerala. How Mammootty and his cop gang, get into the dacoit village and get the criminals is the crux of Kannur Squad. With a fast-paced narrative and engaging investigation, the film offers all the elements of an engaging investigative thriller. Kannur Squad became a huge hit at the Kerala box office, mesmerizing the audience with its intense storyline and dynamic performances.

Which is your favorite Malayalam movie of all time? Let us know in the comment section below.

