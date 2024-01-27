Upasana Konidela feels ‘honored and blessed’ to have two Padma Vibhushan awardees in the family; shares PHOTO

Chiranjeevi's joy knew no bounds as he was honored with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award. The Telugu Megstar received numerous congratulatory messages, and his daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, joined in to express her happiness. What adds to the Upasana's pride is that her grandfather, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, had also been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan earlier for his remarkable contributions to healthcare.

Upasana shared a special moment by posting a photo of Chiranjeevi and Prathap Reddy, expressing her feelings of honor and happiness. She wrote that she feels blessed to have two Padma Vibhushan awardees in her family - her grandfather, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, and her father-in-law, Dr. Chiranjeevi Konidela. Using the hashtag #PadmaVibhushan, Upasana conveyed her appreciation for their achievements. Upasana took to her X account and wrote, “Honoured & blessed to have 2 #PadmaVibhushan 🙏 awardees in the Family. My Grandfather Dr Prathap C Reddy & My Father in law Dr Chiranjeevi Konidela @KChiruTweets @DrPrathapCReddy”

More about Chiranjeevi and Dr. Prathap C Reddy

Chiranjeevi, had previously been honored with the Padma Bhushan in the Arts category. This recent recognition as a Padma Vibhushan recipient further solidifies his legacy in the world of cinema.

Meanwhile, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Upasana's grandfather and founder of the Apollo Hospitals chain, made significant strides in healthcare and was honored with the Padma Vibhushan in 2010. His pioneering work in establishing the first Corporate Hospital in the country and contributions to healthcare excellence garnered well-deserved recognition.

Earlier, Upasana shared a heartwarming picture of Chiranjeevi surrounded by his five granddaughters, including Klin Kaara Konidela. However, she chose to blur Klin Kaara’s face. She took to Instagram and wrote, “What you see are the five fingers that form a powerful fist. Congrats to our inspiration, not just in cinema & philanthropy but in life - as a dad, father-in-law, & granddad. Chirutha honored with Padma Vibhushan. Love you (sic).”

More About Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is an Indian actor, film producer, and ex-politician. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2006. His latest movie is Bhola Shankar, and he's working on Vishwambhara and Mega 157.

