Varun Tej about cousin Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: 'You don't see him, you see Pushpa Raj'

Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Operation Valentine, which is all set to hit the silver screens on March 1st. The film, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, also features Manushi Chhillar as the female lead.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the makers are currently busy with the last minute promotional activities including the trailer release and interviews. In one such interview, Varun Tej was questioned about his cousin Allu Arjun and his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor mentioned that Allu Arjun is an exceptional actor, and tends to surrender to his character.

Varun Tej says he is excited to see what happens in the sequel

Speaking in the interview, the Ghani actor showered praise on Allu Arjun and mentioned that he gets into the character. He said that in Pushpa, one cannot see Allu Arjun acting as Pushpa, but rather Pushpa Raj himself.

He further said that the way Allu Arjun surrenders to the character, and the way he approaches each character is truly exceptional. Varun Tej mentioned that he is excited to see what will pan out in the second part of Pushpa, and that he wants to see how Pushpa Raj rises.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa marks the fourth on-screen collaboration between Sukumar and Allu Arjun after the Arya franchise and the 2021 film. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj and many more in prominent roles.

It is understood that Pushpa 2: The Rule will begin exactly where its predecessor ended, and would be a bigger and better film in comparison. The film, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, will have its music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on August 15th this year.

More about Operation Valentine

Operation Valentine marks the Hindi acting debut of Varun Tej. The film is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, and features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar and more apart from the two lead actors.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force with Varun Tej playing a fighter pilot. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of a radar officer. The film has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures in tandem with Renaissance Pictures, and has Mickey J Meyer as the film’s music composer. Hari K Vedantam cranks the camera for the film, while Naveen Nooli takes care of its editing.

