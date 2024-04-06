VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna's little happy birthday dance after workout session is unmissable

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 28th birthday on April 5. But this did not give her an excuse to give herself a day off from working out. She stayed true to her commitment to fitness even on her vacation in UAE. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her birthday workout routine with her followers.

In the video, Rashmika, dressed in her workout attire, could be seen diligently stretching under the guidance of her trainer. The footage not only highlighted her physical strength but also served as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, even amidst celebrations.

Rashmika wrote on Instagram, "Got in a lil workout on the birthday.. See how a discipled I am .. @junaid.shaikh88 The happy lil dance in the end is after seeing all your love and wishes And it’s making me blush blush.”

In her latest Instagram post, she shared a video that captured Rashmika effortlessly executing a plank exercise using a fitness ball, displaying her strength and balance.

Rashmika Mandanna has exciting projects lined up after the massive success of Animal. Among them is Pushpa 2, where she stars alongside Allu Arjun as Srivalli, the same character she played in the first part, Pushpa.

Rashmika has got a couple more exciting movies coming up. In The Girlfriend, she's the main star in a story directed by Rahul Ravindran. And then there's Chhaava, a historical film where she shares the screen with Vicky Kaushal, diving into the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

