Vijay Deverakonda says he doesn’t work with debutants nowadays; Here’s why

Vijay Deverakonda is currently promoting his upcoming film The Family Star, which is set to release in theaters on April 5th, 2024. During the promotions, the Liger actor spoke with Indiaglitz in an interview where he was asked about working with debut directors from Tamil.

In response, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I don't work with debutants now. At least they need to be one film old because it's a huge challenge to take up when you come straight onto a set. It's a lot of pressure to handle a budget, to handle a scale."

Vijay Deverakonda on working with debut directors from Tamil

Vijay Deverakonda further explained, "When they do one film old, all of us get better with every film. Your first film just gets you into the groove… It's like having that practice match, like warming up. I need them warm and ready for me because when I come, I come all out and I need them to be fully ready to be able to exploit me and use me."

The actor further explained that he doesn’t work with debutants even if they’re one film old and only decides after seeing their film. This makes him understand the director’s music sense, editing sense, and expertise in visual storytelling. He also added that their film doesn’t need to be a hit but he just has to like it to work with them.

Vijay Deverakonda’s next

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in 2023 with his film Kushi, starring alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film directed by Shiva Nirvana was a romantic comedy that featured the story of Viplav and Aradhya, where the former is from an agnostic family background and falls in love with the latter who’s from a Hindu background.

Vijay is now set to feature in the Parasuram film, The Family Star starring alongside Mrunal Thakur for the first time. The film is expected to be a complete family entertainer with Vijay playing the role of a middle-class family man who makes ends meet and reaches great lengths for his family. The film is all set to release on 5th April after being postponed from Sankranti earlier this year.

