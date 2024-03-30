Vijay Deverakonda reveals reason behind adding ‘The’ to his name: 'Titles like Thala, Thalapathy...'

The South Film Industry is no stranger to ‘tags’ or ‘titles’ for our stars. From ‘Superstar’, ‘Thalapathy’, and ‘Thalaiva’ to ‘Megastar’, ‘Powerstar’, and even ‘Stylish Star’, it is almost as if having a star tag is essential to stardom.

At a time like this, why ‘The’ Vijay Deverakonda? This question has been in everyone’s minds for quite some time now. There’s no need for further guesses as Vijay Deverakonda himself answers this question.

Vijay Deverakonda explains the reason behind ‘The’ Vijay Deverakonda tag

In a recent interview with the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, Vijay was asked the reason behind the ‘THE’ tag. At first, Vijay jokingly answered, “All the titles I like are taken, Thala, Thalapathy, Thalaivar, Superstar, all are taken.”

But later, delving into a more serious answer, Vijay began explaining that there is a system of having a title for an actor. “For the last three to four films now, my producers have been wanting to put something and I have been pushing them away,” he said.

After listening to multiple titles and tags, the actor finally decided that his name was enough and that if all a tag were to be put in place, ‘The’ Vijay Deverakonda would suffice.

Further explaining, Vijay said, “I am very happy with the name my Mum and Dad gave me and it is enough. There is only one Vijay Deverakonda and he is The Vijay Deverakonda. So, we’ve managed to restrict it that way.”

The interviewer then asked Vijay, “What about Charismatic Star Vijay Deverakonda?”

To which, the actor replied, “No, I love the sound of Vijay Deverakonda. Just Vijay Deverakonda. Full stop.”

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Family Star with Mrunal Thakur. The actor seems to be extremely confident about this project judging by his interviews.

Family Star marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla after their blockbuster outing Geetha Govindam.

Check out The Famil Star trailer here

Dil Raju has produced the film under the SVC banner, with Gopi Sundar scoring the music. The film will be released in theatres on April 5th in Telugu and Tamil.

