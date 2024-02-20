Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about her health life a year after separation from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

Leading Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had recently announced that she will be taking up the role of a host for a podcast called Take 20 which was recently uploaded on YouTube through her official channel.

The first episode of her podcast had an expert Alkaesh talking about understanding the autoimmune disease and how her life had changed since she was diagnosed with it and revealed it, much a year after her separation from then-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her life after her diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said she specifically remembered the year before she was diagnosed with the problem and how it was an extremely difficult year in her life.

Samantha also said that she remembered talking to her friend and manager about how she finally felt calm in June of that year as they were traveling back from Mumbai. She disclosed that she hadn’t felt calm enough to even sleep up until that time and by then she was diagnosed with this condition.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, said, "I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.”

The Kushi actress also revealed that she wanted to start this because of her harrowing experience with the autoimmune condition which will be a lifelong condition and wanted people to be rather safe than sorry.

Moreover, it was around last year when Samantha announced her break from work to focus on her health conditions ahead of the release of her 2022 film Yashoda. But recently she shared a video on Instagram Stories announcing her comeback. “I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It's a health podcast. It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really love, and something I am extremely passionate about.”

Samantha’s Workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in 2023 with the film Kushi starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda in a film directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film had received mixed reviews from the critics and only had an average run at the box office.

Samantha is next set to appear alongside Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaptation of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Citadel which is directed by Family Man fame director duo Raj & DK.

