VOTE: Sivakarthikeyan-Rukmini Vasanth in SK23 or Vijay Sethupathi-Rukmini in VJS51; Which on-screen jodi do you prefer?

Actress Rukmini Vasanth has blown up ever since the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (SSE), with offers pouring in left, right, and center. Rukmini’s ethereal beauty, which was highlighted to the world with the release of SSE, is set to attract more eyes with her recent announcements.

Not too long ago, a collaboration between actor Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth lit up the expectations from the audience, as to what this new pairing had to offer.

And now recently, it has been announced that Rukmini Vasanth and Sivakarthikeyan will be working together on their next, with director AR Muragadoss helming the project.

With both the pairings looking exciting and promising, we decided to take a POLL to see which pairing got you the most excited.

Details about Rukmini Vasanth and Sivakarthikeyan’s movie

Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth’s next has been tentatively titled SK23, and it marks the first collaboration between the two actors. After a streak of underwhelming films, director AR Muragadoss is looking to make a comeback and things seem positive so far, with the pooja ceremony for the film going smoothly. Rukmini Vasanth shared a few lovely pictures from the ceremony, giving us a peek into the proceedings.

The entire unit was in smiles, as they officially kicked off the film amidst prayers and blessings from their well-wishers. Sivakarthikeyan looked simple and stylish as always but it was Rukmini who stole the show with her doll-like presence. She rocked the traditional saree look, with a bindi to top it off.

Writing in her post, Rukmini said “So overjoyed and grateful to be a part of this incredible team. Thank you for all the warm welcome. Looking forward to an amazing shoot.”

Details about Rukmini Vasanth and Vijay Sethupathi’s VJS51

Vijay Sethupathi’s film with Rukmini has been tentatively titled VJS51, and the shooting for the project has already been completed. This new refreshing pairing has attracted quite the attention, with fans eager to witness their on-screen chemistry. The film has been directed and produced by Arumuga Kumar under the 7Cs Entertainments banner.

