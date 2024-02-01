WATCH: Sitara Ghattamaneni’s fun day with friends as she struts in father Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram outfit

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni was recently spotted having a fun time with her friends while coming out of the theaters after watching her father’s film Guntur Kaaram.

Along with watching her dad’s latest flick, she was also sporting the very same outfit he had worn in the film and had all eyes on her. Seeing the paparazzi accumulated there she also spent some moments being photographed by them.

Sitara Ghattamaneni rocks in a Guntur Kaaram-style outfit

Sitara Ghattamaneni was spotted looking adorable with her red top outfit paired with a pair of blue jeans along with the similar checkered shirt that was used by Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram.

Along with being a prominently known star kid, Sitara also has a huge number of followers on her social media. At the age of 12, she has generated around 1.7 million followers and is much adored by mostly everyone.

Recently the star kid also shared a compilation of pictures along with her mother on her birthday, sharing some of their mother-daughter trips across the world.

Interestingly, Sitara is also the younger child out of the two kids the superstar and his wife share. The first was Gautham Ghattamaneni who is expected to be an aspiring actor as well, with also happened to have made his debut back in 2014 with the film 1: Nenokkadine.

Advertisement

More about Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu was recently seen in the film Guntur Kaaram which was released last month during the occasion of Sankranti. The film directed by Trivikram Srinivas was a family entertainer action flick that revolves around the troubled relationship between a son and his mother.

The film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and many more in key roles. Even though the film generally received negative reviews for its writing but also received praise for Mahesh’s acting skills.

Mahesh Babu’s next

Talking about the Superstar himself, Mahesh Babu is all set to appear as the leading hero in the tentatively titled film SSMB29 which is directed by legendary director SS Rajamouli who is collaborating with Mahesh for the very first time.

Moreover, the actor had recently flown off to Germany to prepare for his role by adapting heavy strength training sessions for the speculated jungle adventure film. The film is said to have Mahesh’s character being inspired by that of Lord Hanuman from Hindu myths and will be a complete entertainer.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu redefines fitness goals; goes trekking in freezing temperature; PHOTOS