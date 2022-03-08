Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Meghana Raj on how 'Beautiful' was a turning point for her: It's nice to get validation

Meghana Raj has been a well-known name when it comes to the South Indian film industry. The actress has come a long way in her career of over 12 years and has been an inspiration for millions of young girls. But did you know that there was a time when Meghana was not happy the way she used to look? During her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla’s Woman Up, the actress has opened up on how she didn’t feel good about herself and how the Malayalam film Beautiful became a turning point for her on the personal and professional front.

Meghana stated, “When I did my first Kannada film, I was a little chubby and everybody started pin-pointing and saying ‘I think you should lose some weight’. But the Malayalam industry had accepted me exactly the way I was. In fact, in Beautiful, it’s like me in that film is like an oxymoron. The title is called Beautiful, I was like… I think my skin was really bad at that time, I had weight issues but the first thing my director VK Prakash was ‘I do not want you to put makeup’. My hair is oiled in the film and I have absolutely no makeup, not even a lip balm”.

Furthermore, Meghana also stated that while that was the time she didn’t feel good about herself, everyone was all praises for her de-glam look in the movie. “Sometimes, it is nice to get that validation from the outside to keep pushing us. Even though I felt not really good about myself, that one film was definitely the turning point for me, career-wise and personally,” she added.

Meanwhile, Meghana is set to make her comeback to movies after 2 years with Vishal’s yet to be titled project. The actress had made the announcement her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary last year.

