Sanjay Dutt meets late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son ‘Baby Bad Das’; poses for heartwarming pic ft Leo costar Arjun Sarja

Sanjay Dutt is known to be one of the most versatile actors in the country. The actor has been an active part of the film industry for more than four decades now and has continuously managed to entertain the audience with his performances.

Recently, the actor made his Tamil debut in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Sanjay Dutt was seen in the role of Antony Das, the antagonist while Arjun Sarja played his brother. In the latest update, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor visited Arjun Sarja and was seen spending some quality time with Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj’s son. The actress took to her Instagram to share an image of the trio with the caption:

“Antony Das, (Baby Bad Das) and Harold Das”

More about Leo

Leo marked the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 film Master. The film featured an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas and many more, apart from Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja.

While Vijay played the eponymous role, Arjun Sarja and Sanjay Dutt were brothers in the film, who run a tobacco factory by the name of Das and Co. The factory was also engaged in the production of illegal substances. The interactions between Leo Das and the antagonists form the major plot of the film.

The film was bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studios while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film. Veteran cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa cranked the camera and Philomin Raj, a constant collaborator of Lokesh Kanagaraj, took care of the film’s editing.

On the work front

Sanjay Dutt has a wide range of films lined up ahead of him, starting with Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart. The film features Ram Pothineni in the lead role and also has Kavya Thapar essaying a prominent character. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film iSmart Shankar.

Apart from that, Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the Kannada film KD - The Devil, which features Dhruva Sarja in the lead. The film, helmed by Prem, is also set to feature Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Jisshu Sengupta, and more in prominent roles.

As for Arjun Sarja, he will next be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s VidaaMuyarchi, which features Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arav are said to be essaying prominent roles as well.

