Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: 'Take your time', 'Focus on kid', Meghana Raj tells how she answered these questions

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Life turned upside down for his wife and actor Meghana. However, she managed to look at the positive side and decided to get back to work for her son. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Meghana said she never thought of getting back to films.

"Every single day I think he is around and I do talk to him," expressed Meghana as he remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Asked if there was a time when people said, 'take your time' 'focus on the kid', ' the kid needs you'. Replying to this, Meghana says, "I never thought I will get back to films...first 3-4 months, the vibe at home was very different. Immediately after he was born, we were all COVID-19 positive and my parents were in the hospital, my mother was critical. I was alone in the room with the baby because we had to isolate ourselves. I was alone with my son for a month and in a very different zone. I have seen all kinds of 'shitty' stuff. Work was definitely not on my mind at that point in life. I thought I will never get back to films or come out of the house or look at people's faces. I had told my parents that we all take the responsibility of he (son Raayan) studies well, he's in good company and all that".

Meghana Raj I said him I have given up and don't want to do anything in life. I will stay at home, take care of my child

She continues, "Even coming back to work, it wasn't planned. It happened one day when my friend Pannaga Bharana came home. He asked me 'what are you going to do next'. I said nothing, eat and sleep. He was asking me about my life and not what I will do in the next one hour. I said you are asking the wrong person. I have given up and don't want to do anything in life. I will stay at home, take care of my child and my parents have made sure I have a comfortable life. He's like, 'am I talking to Meghna? who is independent and would not let anyone spend on you'. A lot of my other friends also said me same."

After Pannaga Bharana made her read the script, Meghana started imaging herself in the character. However, she was unaware that it was written for her until Pannaga said her if 'we can announce the film'.

