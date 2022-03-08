Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Meghana Raj on tough times post Chiranjeevi Sarja's demise & finding human resilience

Meghana Raj has been trying to put all the world together for her beloved son, Raayan Raj Sarja, who will be 2- year-old soon. This year, for Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3, Meghana Raj graced as the special guest and revealed how she found human resilience within herself post her husband's demise and if things got better with time for her.

Meghana Raj Sarja is one of the most popular actresses in the Kannada and Malayalam industries. In 2018, she tied the knot with Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja after a decade of friendship and relationship. After 3 years of marital bliss, on June 7, 2020, Chiranjeevi suffered a massive heart attack and passed away, leaving behind his pregnant wife, who was in her 5th month.

Meghana revealed that her baby was the first thing that came to her mind after hearing the confirmation news of Chiranjeevi's death from the hospital. She said, "These things are hard to take in, I didn't accept it all. Then the first thing that came to my mind was I have a baby and I need to protect it. That was the very first motherly instinct that came to me. And the next thing I did was to call up my gynecologist and tell her this has happened, please come here. So somehow, I read this somewhere that when you are carrying, every time a mother goes through a trauma, the baby starts helping the mother deal with it, internally also. Honestly, till date also I'm trying to figure out how I'm trying to get through every day so I can't give you a definite answer on what I do and how it is."

She further added, "For me, from that moment, my child became my priority. And I know how important the child is to Chiru as well. I remember, he was more excited than me when I said I'm pregnant. He was like 'oh my God', I'm going to get a son, that's was the first thing he said. I'm like I just told you I'm pregnant and you are already deciding the gender. I think that motherly instinct played a huge role in me being sane today."

When asked if things get better with time as everyone says, Meghana, in a brave voice said, "If you want it too. Better or worse, it's all in the head. See for me, till June 7th, life had been a certain way from my childhood as I wanted but the universe had a different message. Everything might seem like it's calm and is going in the right direction and one day, everything changed and if something that drastically changed, something again might change drastically for me as well. Especially when you have welcomed a child, something so innocent, raring to go, eager about life, why will I live with a mindset that this is not going to get better? How can it not get better, of course, it has to, I have Chiru's child with me, it has obviously had to get."

Although she finds zeal for life in her child's eyes, Meghana mentioned, "There are days I don't want to get out of bed, there are days I feel like what is left for. Why am I doing all these for, what is left in my life more? I just want to be in my room and I don't want to get out ever. There was also a point when I felt what is the point of living when he is not here and I would have taken wrong decisions if my child wasn't there. As a human, every time such an event happens, immediately we try to cling to someone, for me I didn't have to, it magically happened to me in the way of my son."

