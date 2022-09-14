Why Stray Kids’ Han is the 4th Generation ace: Exemplary rap, singing and dancing skills

Soon after some relentless training at JYP Entertainment that saw the members of Stray Kids being chosen, Han cemented his place in the group. Over the many years of being active as an idol, Han has had the opportunity to showcase his many skills and has even been called the 4th Generation ace. Why is that so? Let’s find out.

Stray Kids is a group of eight talented individuals who have come together to create some of the most liked and celebrated music. They are a formidable bunch with each member providing something unique and bringing their own style to the table. Born on September 14, 2000, Han Jisung, who goes by the stage name Han, went on to debut with Stray Kids in 2018 after working under the alias J.ONE.

Rap:

It's no brainer that Han is a fabulous rapper. Alongside fellow Stray Kids members Bang Chan and Changbin, who complete the 3RACHA, he has released free-to-listen songs displaying his rap and song-writing skills. Penning down his own lines, the young idol has shared some very profound and developed thinking over the years.

Dance:

Being in the world of K-pop, it’s a given that one has to hone their dance skills. Stray Kids is known for their kalgunmu, which is basically their knife-sharp moves and Han stands as one of the 8 pillars of the team in every performance. Having participated in some of the most complex and demanding sequences, it is a sure-shot confirmation that Han is a skilled dancer.

Vocals:

It is always surprising to see rappers give their everything for their singing. Han does just that and then some while holding the mix for a vocal part. He is possibly the member who can reach the highest tone and his many attempts at putting out vocal parts have been nothing short of brilliant.

Rapper? Dancer? Vocalist? Han is all in one. The ace of the 4th generation.

