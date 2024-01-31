Stray Kids, BTS, TXT, and more lead top best-selling K-pop act list by pure album sales in US for 2023

In 2023, Stray Kids led the pack as the bestselling K-pop act based on pure album sales in the US. Notably, the top 10 lineup features prominent groups such as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, TWICE, BTS, and others. Of note, TWICE secured the highest ranking among girl groups, claiming the fifth spot on the list.

Stray Kids, TXT, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ and TWICE land in Top 5 best selling spots

In 2023, the eight-membered boy group Stray Kids emerged as the top-selling K-pop act in the US based on pure album sales, with approximately 1.2 million units sold. Their latest album, 樂-STAR, marks their most recent release, showcasing their continued success and popularity in the industry. In 2023, TOMORROW X TOGETHER secured the position as the second best-selling K-pop act in the US based on pure album sales. The group, composed of five members and hailed as part of the fourth generation of K-pop, sold approximately 770,000 units of their albums in the United States during the year.

In 2023, SEVENTEEN claimed the third spot as the best-selling K-pop act in the US based on pure album sales. The thirteen-member group sold approximately 560,000 units of their album in the United States during the year. Following closely behind, at the fourth spot, is the powerhouse group ATEEZ. They secured the position as the fourth best-selling K-pop act by pure album sales in the US in 2023, with 530,000 units of their album sold.

Advertisement

In 2023, the phenomenal girl group TWICE secured the fifth spot as the best-selling K-pop act by pure album sales in the US. With their powerful presence, TWICE sold an impressive 480,000 units of their album, making them the highest-ranking girl group on the list.

ENHYPEN, NewJeans Jungkook, BTS, NCT 127 rounded up best selling K-pop acts spots from 6th to 10th

In 2023, ENHYPEN claimed the sixth position as the best-selling K-pop act by pure album sales in the US. The rising and popular group achieved sales of 460,000 units. Since their debut, NewJeans has captivated the industry and in 2023, they secured the seventh position as the best-selling K-pop act by pure album sales in the US. Despite being relatively new, the immensely popular girl group managed to sell 380,000 units of their album, showcasing their rapid rise in the music scene.

BTS member Jungkook, who recently released his solo debut album GOLDEN to global acclaim, secured the eighth position as the best-selling K-pop act by pure album sales in the US in 2023. His solo album was a massive hit worldwide, selling 290,000 units in the United States alone, further solidifying his status as a solo artist.

Despite all members of the biggest boy band BTS currently serving in the military, the group still clinched the ninth spot on the list, showcasing their enduring popularity. With no new album releases as a group, BTS managed to sell 285,000 units in the US in 2023. Rounding up the top 10 is NCT 127, who sold 240,000 units, making them the tenth best-selling K-pop act by pure album sales in the US in 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Love Yourself: Her marks group's 7th album to be certified gold in UK; know its tracks, records, impact