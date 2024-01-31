Stray Kids to headline BST Hyde Park 2024; creating history as second K-pop act after BLACKPINK to do so

Stray Kids is set to headline the BST Hyde Park Festival on July 14, marking their debut appearance at the event. The eight-member boyband consists of members of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N who will be part of the lineup. This follows in the footsteps of BLACKPINK, who created history last year as the first Korean band to headline the festival.

Stray Kids to headline BST Hyde Park Festival

On January 30, a statement shared across British Summer Time Hyde Park's social media channels unveiled the recent accomplishment of Stray Kids. Becoming the second K-pop group to join the event's lineup, Stray Kids stands out as the first boy group from the industry to achieve this significant milestone. Details of their exclusive performance in the UK this summer have also been disclosed.

The members of Stray Kids are set to visit London for a single day, with their performance scheduled at Hyde Park on Sunday, July 14, 2024. The presale for the music festival is scheduled to commence on Friday, February 9, while general sale tickets will be accessible starting Monday, February 12. The supporting lineup for the annual music festival is yet to be disclosed. Apart from the BST Hyde Park event sponsored by American Express, the eight-member group will also be the main act for another European concert series this year. In a significant achievement, they are set to lead the I Days 2024 concert. The group's performance is scheduled for a one-day event in Italy at the I-Days Milan, SNAI Hippodrome (Hippodrome de San Siro) on July 12, 2024.

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band created by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show bearing the same name. Recently they made history with their electrifying performance at the 2024 Yellow Pieces Gala held at the Accord Arena. The crowd was captivated by their dynamic dance performance, particularly their hit song God's Menu. The online buzz intensified with the viral interaction between Stray Kids and BLACKPINK's Lisa, leading fans to express their excitement and hopes for a potential collaboration.

