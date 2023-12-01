Strong Girl Nam Soon famed Byeon Woo Seok finally crosses paths with his K-Pop look-alike RIIZE’s Anton

At the '2023 MAMA Awards' in Japan, a real-life K-Pop doppelgänger encounter unfolded as actor Byun Woo Seok, known for his role in the recently concluded JTBC drama 'Strong Girl Nam Soon,' crossed paths with his look-alike, Anton from RIIZE. Read on to know more.

Byeon Woo Seok meets RIIZE’s Anton

Actor Byeon Woo Seok's admiration for RIIZE is no secret. While serving as a special MC at the 2023 MAMA Awards, he openly expressed his desire to meet the group on stage. The moment became even more special as his wish came true, and he had the opportunity to connect with RIIZE. Byeon Woo Seok shared his excitement by uploading selfies with Anton and the other members, creating a memorable and heartwarming moment for both the fans of the Strong Girl Nam Soon actor and the K-Pop group.

The actor delightedly documented his experiences at the MAMA Awards on Instagram, sharing memorable moments with his followers. Alongside a photo with his doppelgänger Anton, he captioned it with "Wish fulfilled," capturing the fulfillment of his wish to meet RIIZE. Additionally, he shared friendly group shots with all the members. Adding a touch of humor, the actor also treated fans to some goofy photos featuring his Record of Youth co-star Park Bo Gum.

The intriguing coincidence doesn't stop there; it's worth noting that in the series Strong Girl Nam Soon, Byeon Woo Seok's character had the English name Anton, adding an extra layer of charm to the real-life encounter with RIIZE's Anton.

RIIZE’s recent activities

The rising boy band RIIZE, under the management of SM Entertainment, is eagerly approaching their 100-day anniversary since making their debut, and they're excited to celebrate this milestone with their fans. The group, consisting of seven members – Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, Seunghan and Anton – successfully debuted on September 4 with the single album Get a Guitar, which turned out to be a massive hit, selling over a million copies. Unfortunately, Seunghan, the seventh member, is currently on an indefinite hiatus.

RIIZE is gearing up for their inaugural fan meeting, the 2023 RIIZE 100 Days Party - Hello BRIIZE. The event is set to take place on December 17 at 2 PM and 7 PM KST, unfolding at the Donghae Art Center in Kwangwoon University, Seoul.

