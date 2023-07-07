THROWBACK: When CNBLUE's Jung Yonghwa expressed his affection for Jang Na Ra at her wedding

Jang Nara got married on June 26, 2022, to her fiancée in an outdoor ceremony, many celebrity guests were invited. Jang Nara's co-star CNBLUE's Jung Yonghwa in Sell Your Haunted House was also one of the guests. He bid the actress farewell with a warming yet hilarious message and even sang one of his songs for her.

CNBLUE's Jung Yonghwa's affection for Jang Nara

While Jang Nara got married to her fiancée who is a non-celebrity last year, her wedding witnessed celebrities who the actor has worked with before. Jang Nara seemed to have a very beautiful bond with her co-stars, one of them who made this special day even more special was CNBLUE's Jung Yonghwa. Jung Yonghwa appeared in the comical fantasy K-drama Sell Your Haunted House with Jang Nara.

A special MC hosted the wedding and CNBLUE member Jung Yonghwa was asked to stand up and say a few lines loudly for Jang Nara. Jung Yonghwa screamed at the top of his lungs, "Noona Goodbye... NOONA GOODBYE" (noona: a word Korean men use for elder sisters). Everyone in the audience and the guests burst into laughter. Later the CNBLUE member sang a beautiful song called Love Light for the beautiful couple. Jung Yonghwa had made a promise to Jang Nara while filming Sell Your Haunted House that he would sing at her wedding. This caught everyone's attention and fans of the two actors were really happy to see them enjoy and celebrate as Jang Nara started a new chapter with her husband. Jang Nara thanked everyone at the end of her wedding event for their interest, love, and blessings and said that she would live merrily as a great wife and a sincere actress.

Other Celebrities at Jang Nara's wedding

Many other Korean stars were spotted at Jang Nara's wedding through videos and pictures online since the event was private and only for friends and family members. Veteran actor Joo Ho Sung, broadcaster Kyung Rim, and other actors like Lee Soo Young and Jung Tae Woo were also seen. Lee Sang Yoon who co-starred with Jang Nara in the K-drama VIP also made his appearance. Lee Sang Yoon also joined Jung Yonghwa in bidding Jang Nara a farewell shouting, "Goodbye, Stay Happy".

