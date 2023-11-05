Suchwita EP 21 highlights: Jungkook, SUGA dish on 2025 group plans; THIS BTS member surprises with appearance

BTS’ Jungkook was the latest guest on SUGA’s show Suchwita’s episode 21. The BTS’ makane talked about his new album Golden, how being a solo artist feels like, his behind the scenes process for the creation of his album. The singer and the host were also surprised by the presence of another fellow BTS member.

The episode begins with an announcement from BTS' SUGA celebrating Suchwita's one-year anniversary. He then welcomes Jungkook as a two-time guest on the show. SUGA mentions that the last time Jungkook appeared on the show, the video crossed 10 million views, becoming the show's first video to reach this milestone.

During the episode, they reminisce about Jungkook's previous appearance on the show when he had longer hair. Jungkook talks about his solo album released in November, and SUGA highlights some of the records that the song Seven has achieved. Jungkook expresses how much he misses his BTS members.

To celebrate the release of Golden, SUGA and his staff prepare food and a hanwoo cake (hanwoo is beef) for Jungkook. They also discuss their tours, and Jungkook reveals that he's going to shoot 3D music video after the episode recording.

Jungkook describes his second single as a love song with a 2000s vibe. They listen to the single, and Jungkook shares that the title track 3D was the last song he wrote, wanting it to be as good as Seven.

Jungkook expresses his ambition to reach greater heights as a solo artist, and SUGA mentions how Jungkook achieved the number one spot on the Billboard charts after the release of Seven. They discuss his appearances on music shows and how Jungkook's encore stage with ARMY became a viral sensation. They also touch on his overseas performances, and SUGA praises Jungkook for doing exceptionally well.

The conversation shifts to their artistic journey as a group and as individuals. They talk about their exploration of different genres and how it has been beneficial in various ways. This versatility has contributed to their growth as artists.

The show dropped a hint at a potential spoiler, with fellow member Jimin suggesting that a variety travel show might be in the works as they visited the U.S. Jungkook also shared that he's currently filming a documentary that provides a behind-the-scenes look at his journey from Seven to the creation of his album. They discuss how creating a documentary helps them as artists by giving fans an inside look into their lives and creative processes.

The conversation also touched on BTS members' appearances at SUGA's concert, including Jimin, RM, and Jungkook himself. They discussed how performing in front of a large audience of ARMYs made them feel, and how much they appreciate the opportunity to meet and connect with their fans.

BTS’ V makes a special appearance

During the conversation, V surprised SUGA and Jungkook by appearing from behind the camera. The three of them started joking around and enjoying the food together. They talked about the nerves they feel when going on stage solo, what Jungkook loved most about SUGA's concerts, and reminisced about how BTS used to perform together as a group. It was a fun and heartwarming moment for the BTS members.

Jungkook discussed the concept of Golden and how it's associated with him, starting with RM calling him 'Golden Maknae.' He explained that he considers the present moment as a golden time in his life, which is why he wanted to capture it in his album. He told V and SUGA how Standing Next To You became his title track, and they listened to it together. Jungkook revealed that initially, it was going to be an EP (mini album), but he suddenly added a total of 11 tracks, turning it into a full-length album, surprising both V and SUGA. SUGA asked Jungkook about the most important point in his album, and Jungkook revealed that it's about love.

Jungkook also mentioned his upcoming showcase scheduled for November 20th. He shared that he feels he could have done a little better, and SUGA asked about his experience recording an album as a solo artist. It was a candid and insightful conversation about Jungkook's music and journey as a solo artist.

As Jungkook is the last artist of BTS releasing an album, SUGA asked him to send a message to ARMYs who are waiting for the group's reunion in 2025. Jungkook shared that he's a bit angry at himself as he feels he took things a little too easy after releasing his album. Since his album songs are about love, he asked fans to find comfort in them. He expressed his desire to show a more awesome side of himself that ARMY can be proud of.

SUGA also asked V to share a few words for ARMYs waiting for 2025. V expressed their gratitude for the many memories they've made with ARMY and their wish to make even more. He assured fans that if they wait a little longer, he will come back even more awesome than before.

In the end, SUGA left a heartfelt note for fans, asking them to stay by BTS's side and wishing for their happiness for years to come. It was a touching moment that showed their deep appreciation for their fans.

V leaves as SUGA gives his closing remarks, and Jungkook expresses his desire to talk more about his music, which is why he made a double appearance on Suchwita. SUGA acknowledges how much Jungkook has grown as an artist since his last appearance on the show.

They then celebrate Jungkook's birthday with a cake, and SUGA surprises both V and Jungkook with gifts of shoes. Jungkook, at the end, shares his heartfelt wish for BTS to stay together for as long as they can in the way ARMY wants. SUGA reflects on the importance of teamwork and expresses their commitment to moving forward for the ARMYs who are eagerly waiting for them in 2025. It's a touching moment that shows their strong bond and dedication to their fans. At the last highlight clip V hinted at making a comeback on the show, indicating something by the singer might be on it's way.

Watch the episode here-

