Suchwita Ep 27 teaser OUT: El CAPITXN calls BTS' SUGA 'dad', discusses Daechwita, D-Day Tour and more; Watch

In the highly anticipated 27th episode of BTS member SUGA's talk show Suchwita, the spotlight falls on the viral DJ and music producer El CAPITXN. Playfully referring to SUGA as 'dad,' El CAPITXN engages in a lively discussion about SUGA’s' hit track Daechwita, insights into the D-Day Tour, and more. Fans eagerly anticipate the chemistry between SUGA and El CAPITXN in this latest installment of Suchwita.

Teaser for Episode 27 of SUGA’s Suchwita features El CAPITXN

The much-anticipated teaser for the 27th episode of SUGA's talk show, Suchwita, has been unveiled, featuring the viral DJ and music producer El CAPITXN as the special guest.

In a playful exchange, El CAPITXN affectionately refers to SUGA as 'dad' and delves into the collaborative journey that birthed hits like Daechwita and Eight. The teaser offers a glimpse into their creative process, from exploring gong samples to behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the D-DAY TOUR.

El CAPITXN shares heartfelt moments, revealing the emotional reactions of performers and staff during SUGA's performances. The camaraderie between the two unfolds as they candidly discuss their bond and the impact of their musical collaborations.

Fans are eager to witness the full episode, anticipating more insights, laughter, and the unique dynamic between SUGA and El CAPITXN when the episode premieres on February 26 at 10 pm KST. As Suchwita continues to provide an intimate look into the world of music, this episode promises an entertaining and revealing conversation between these talented artists.

Advertisement

Take a look at the teaser for SUGA’s Suchwita Episode 27 featuring El CAPITXN here;

More details about El CAPITXN and BTS’ SUGA’s bond

Jang Yi Jeong, known as EL CAPITXN, has emerged as a multifaceted force in the music industry. As a singer-songwriter and producer associated with HYBE, his contributions to impactful tracks like BTS' Black Swan and TXT's Run Away highlight his versatility. EL CAPITXN's creative reach extends to IU's Eight and the collaborative hit NOBODY. Beyond solo endeavors, he founded the producing group VENDORS, showcasing collaborative creativity.

During an Instagram live session, EL CAPITXN humorously shared his playful camaraderie with BTS' SUGA. When asked about his phone preference, he jokingly opted for Galaxy saying, "Min Yoongi will scold me."

This lighthearted moment not only entertained fans but also revealed the genuine and humorous bond between EL CAPITXN and SUGA, adding an extra layer of joy to their dynamic friendship.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Min Yoongi will scold me': EL CAPITXN's close friendship with BTS' SUGA on display during live session