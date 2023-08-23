The Worst Of Evil: Ji Chang Wook transforms into a tenacious undercover police officer in first stills

In The Worst Of Evil, Ji Chang Wook has taken on the role of Park Joon Mo, the determined police officer who goes undercover to infiltrate Gangnam's organized gang for investigation. In the new stills, Ji Chang Wook looks like a seasoned cop with a plan in mind. His gang alias and look exudes a more sinister look. The first episode will be released on September 27.

The Worst Of Evil starring Ji Chang Wook and Im Se Mi:

Set in the 1990s, the action thriller drama follows Park Joon Mo’s life as he goes undercover to uncover the infamous drug trade between South Korea, China and Japan. Park Joon Mo took on a different name as he went undercover, which is Kwon Seung Ho. In order to get information about the dangerous cartels, he rises through the ranks to go to the top. His persona is cruel, determined and mean. All he wants is to be with Jung Ki Cheol (Wi Ha Joon) so he goes through many obstacles for it. Ji Chang Wook has been creating attention for viewers by depicting the characters step by step changing because of the different circumstances and feelings experienced between the cop Park Joon Mo and gangster Kwon Seung Ho.

The Worst Of Evil:

Thus, The Worst Of Evil will direct the viewers from around the world to the middle of Gangnam during the 1990s through the character Park Joon Mo depicted by Ji Chang Wook, and present another worldview for the heinous act. The crime action drama is gathering attention with South Korea's extremely talented actors like Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi. Here, director Han Dong Wook, who appeared with When a Man is in Love, a rich and fun drama that all ages understood and related with. Moreover, writer Jang Min Seok, who got positive reviews from various critics and the general public for his screenplay that depicts the minds of characters through the film Brothers-In-Law, will be a part of the production of the drama. The Worst Of Evil will be released on September 27th.

