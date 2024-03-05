TXT embraces royalty in concept trailer teasers for minisode 3: TOMORROW; Watch

TXT is gearing up for a comeback with their latest EP, titled minisode 3: TOMORROW. Concept trailer teasers have been unveiled, offering fans a glimpse into the world of TXT's upcoming album. In these teaser clips, TXT members are depicted as princes from a fairytale, adding an intriguing element to the anticipation surrounding their new release, minisode 3: TOMORROW.

TXT’s concept trailer teasers

On March 5 at midnight KST, the HYBE label boy group unveiled individual clips showcasing each member exuding an elegant, princely aura while dressed in pristine white attire. In these clips, all members of TXT don crowns atop their heads, which appear to glitch, hinting at hidden depths beneath their regal exteriors. Despite this, each member maintains a captivating gaze forward, radiating beauty and allure.

TXT's highly anticipated new EP, minisode 3: TOMORROW, is scheduled for release around April 1 at 18:00 KST. This EP marks their sixth mini-album and serves as the third installment of their minisode series, following their previous release, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Fans can look forward to experiencing the next chapter of TXT's musical journey with this exciting new release.

More about minisode 3: TOMORROW

TXT previously released a captivating teaser announcing their comeback date. The teaser for minisode 3: TOMORROW commences with the appearance of the last blue-colored symbol, gradually transforming into a cyclone of vibrant colors, culminating in the emergence of a bursting pale orange cracker. This cracker seamlessly transitions into their official symbol, representing the letter X, followed by the symbol T, one in charcoal gray and the other in a faded brown hue.

The teaser concludes by revealing that TXT's upcoming mini-album, titled minisode 3: TOMORROW, is set to be released on April 1 at 6 PM KST. The theme of the teaser exudes excitement and heightens anticipation for what musical treasures the new album may hold. Alongside that, recently, TXT concluded their TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR with a grand finale in Seoul on December 3, 2023, featuring a two-day show. Also, in celebration of their 5th anniversary, the group treated fans to a special clip titled "Blue Orangeade." Building on this excitement, TXT has announced their comeback with a new mini-album. Fans eagerly anticipate more exciting releases from the group as they continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

