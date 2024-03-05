TXT embraces royalty in concept trailer teasers for minisode 3: TOMORROW; Watch

TXT has unveiled intriguing concept trailer teasers for each member for their upcoming comeback minisode 3: TOMORROW. Watch below!

By Pratyusha Dash
Published on Mar 05, 2024  |  10:06 AM IST |  5.6K
TXT (Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC)
TXT (Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC)
Key Highlight
  • TXT give fairy-tale vibes in concept trailer teasers for minisode 3: TOMORROW
  • Their comeback mini album will drop on April 1 at 6 PM KST.

TXT is gearing up for a comeback with their latest EP, titled minisode 3: TOMORROW. Concept trailer teasers have been unveiled, offering fans a glimpse into the world of TXT's upcoming album. In these teaser clips, TXT members are depicted as princes from a fairytale, adding an intriguing element to the anticipation surrounding their new release, minisode 3: TOMORROW.

TXT’s concept trailer teasers

On March 5 at midnight KST, the HYBE label boy group unveiled individual clips showcasing each member exuding an elegant, princely aura while dressed in pristine white attire. In these clips, all members of TXT don crowns atop their heads, which appear to glitch, hinting at hidden depths beneath their regal exteriors. Despite this, each member maintains a captivating gaze forward, radiating beauty and allure.

TXT's highly anticipated new EP, minisode 3: TOMORROW, is scheduled for release around April 1 at 18:00 KST. This EP marks their sixth mini-album and serves as the third installment of their minisode series, following their previous release, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. Fans can look forward to experiencing the next chapter of TXT's musical journey with this exciting new release.

Related Stories

Reports: Tomorrow X Together prepares for comeback with new album in April; details
korean
Reports: Tomorrow X Together prepares for comeback with new album in April; details
WATCH: TXT's Soobin covers Choi Yu Ree's Forest to ring in Valentine's Day
korean
WATCH: TXT's Soobin covers Choi Yu Ree's Forest to ring in Valentine's Day


Advertisement




More about minisode 3: TOMORROW

TXT previously released a captivating teaser announcing their comeback date. The teaser for minisode 3: TOMORROW commences with the appearance of the last blue-colored symbol, gradually transforming into a cyclone of vibrant colors, culminating in the emergence of a bursting pale orange cracker. This cracker seamlessly transitions into their official symbol, representing the letter X, followed by the symbol T, one in charcoal gray and the other in a faded brown hue. 

The teaser concludes by revealing that TXT's upcoming mini-album, titled minisode 3: TOMORROW, is set to be released on April 1 at 6 PM KST. The theme of the teaser exudes excitement and heightens anticipation for what musical treasures the new album may hold. Alongside that, recently, TXT concluded their TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR with a grand finale in Seoul on December 3, 2023, featuring a two-day show. Also, in celebration of their 5th anniversary, the group treated fans to a special clip titled "Blue Orangeade." Building on this excitement, TXT has announced their comeback with a new mini-album. Fans eagerly anticipate more exciting releases from the group as they continue to captivate audiences worldwide.


Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Back For More with Anitta, Do It Like That with Jonas Brothers and more; VOTE for best TXT collaboration

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement

Latest Articles