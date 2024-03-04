Back For More with Anitta, Do It Like That with Jonas Brothers and more; VOTE for best TXT collaboration

Today marks the fifth anniversary of TXT or TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The group made their debut on March 4, 2019, with the extended play (EP) titled The Dream Chapter: Star. Comprising five talented members—Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai—TXT has captivated fans with their music and performances over the past five years.

In addition to their numerous hit songs, TXT has also engaged in some remarkable collaborations. Whenever the group collaborates with an artist, the resulting music possesses an addictive quality that compels fans to listen to the song repeatedly. Often regarded as the "IT boys" of the fourth generation of K-pop, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (or TXT) epitomizes versatility. Their music, especially their collaborations, has consistently proven immensely successful, earning praise from critics and fans alike.

TXT's collaborations have been notable, such as their track Do It Like That with the Jonas Brothers, a summery dance track capturing the essence of falling in love. Their collaboration with Brazilian artist Anitta also resulted in the song Back for More, which they performed live at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). This performance marked a significant moment for TXT, as they not only staged the live premiere but also clinched their first VMA for Push Performance of the Year.

The group has also collaborated with their labelmates ENHYPEN for the track Blockbuster. This collaboration seamlessly merges the sensibilities of both groups, resulting in a song that showcases Yeonjun's lyrical rap style. With Yeonjun contributing to the lyrics, Blockbuster exudes an adrenaline rush. The song was first performed by ENHYPEN with Yeonjun at the 2022 Weverse concert, marking a memorable moment for both groups and their fans. From numerous epic collaborations by TXT, pick your favorite from the poll below:

