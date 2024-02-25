Wedding Impossible with Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Hwan: Release date, where to watch, time, cast, plot and more

Wedding Impossible is a much-awaited romance comedy which stars Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min and Kim Do Hwan. Anticipation runs high as the capable actors come together for this interesting project. The plot of this drama carefully builds up the mystery while also creating curiosity about the lead couple. Hospital Playlist star Jung Kyung Ho will be making a special appearance in this drama.

Wedding Impossible: Release date

Wedding Impossible is set to release on February 26, 2024. There would be a total of 12 episodes. The last episode is scheduled to air on April 2, 2024.

Where to watch

The tvN drama will be streaming on Prime Videos and Rakuten Viki.

Genre

Comedy, romance, drama

Time

Episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST which is 5:20 pm IST.

Cast

Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Hwan and Bae Yoon Kyung will be taking on the main roles in Wedding Impossible.

Jeon Jong Seo made her debut in 2018 with the hit film Burning. Her first appearance in a drama was with Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 1 and Part 2. She took the lead in the 2022 drama Bargain. The actor will also be appearing in the main role in the upcoming 2024 historical drama Queen Woo.

Moon Sang Min debuted in 2019 with the drama 4 Reasons Why I Hate Christmas. He gained fame with his roles in hit series like My Name and Under the Queen's Umbrella. He will be taking the lead in the upcoming 2024 romance comedy Cindrella at 2 AM.

Kim Do Hwan first appeared in the drama Seventeen which was released in 2017. His first movie was Cheese in the Trap which was released in 2018 and is based on a popular webtoon. Kim Do Hwan has worked on various globally popular dramas in supporting roles such as Doona!, Start-Up, Big Mouth, I Have Not Done My Best Yet, My Roommate is a Gumiho and many more. He would be taking the lead in the 2024 youth action drama One: High School Heroes.

Bae Yoon Kyung debuted in 2018 with the drama You're Too Much. The actor has worked on many dramas including The Sound of Your Heart series, Hi Bye, Mama!, My Unfamiliar Family, Record of Youth, Crash Course in Romance and more. Her breakthrough role was The King's Affection which was released in 2021.

Crew

Kwon Young Il who is known for directing Suits, Search WWW, Doom at Your Service and more has directed Wedding Impossible. Park Seul Ki who has previously worked on the Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist and Top Management and Oh Hye Weon have written the script.

Plot

The drama tells the story of an aspiring actor Na Ah Jeong. She is a supporting actor and hopes to get a main role one day. Upon her friend's request, who is a chaebol successor, she agrees to act to be his wife. Their plans get disrupted because of her friend's younger brother who wishes to see his brother take over the family business.

Other details

Wedding Impossible is based on the webtoon written by Song Jung Won and illustrated by Lee Chung.

Actor Jung Kyung Ho will be making a special guest appearance in the romance comedy. Interestingly, Bae Yoon Kyung had made a guest appearance in the 2023 hit drama Crash Course in Romance in which Jung Kyung Ho took the lead along with Jeon Do Yeon. Jung Kyung Ho made his debut in 2004 with the drama Sweet 18. Since then he has appeared in popular dramas like Prison Playbook, the Hospital Playlist series, Life on Mars, Crash Course in Romance and more.

