Jung Kyung Ho to make guest appearance in Jeon Jong Seo-Moon Sang Min starrer Wedding Impossible

Wedding Impossible is a much-awaited drama which will be starring Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan and Bae Yoon Kyung. Jung Kyung Ho who is known for his roles in hit dramas like Hospital Playlist, Crash Course in Romance, Prison Playbook, Missing 9 and more will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming series. Here are the details.

Crash Course in Romance star Jung Kyung Ho to make special appearance on Wedding Impossible

On February 22, tvN officials confirmed that actor Jung Kyung Ho will be making a special guest appearance in the upcoming romance comedy Wedding Impossible which stars Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Wan and Bae Yoon Kyung. He will be taking on the role of a blind date partner for Bae Yoon Kyung's character. Interestingly, Bae Yoon Kyung had made a guest appearance in the 2023 hit drama Crash Course in Romance in which Jung Kyung Ho took the lead along with Jeon Do Yeon. Jung Kyung Ho made his debut in 2004 with the drama Sweet 18. Since then he has appeared in popular dramas like Prison Playbook, the Hospital Playlist series, Life on Mars, Crash Course in Romance and more.

More about Wedding Impossible

Wedding Impossible is set to release on February 26. Episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday.

The drama tells the story of an aspiring actor Na Ah Jeong. She is a supporting actor and hopes to get a main role one day. Upon her friend's request, who is a chaebol successor, she agrees to act to be his wife. Their plans get disrupted because of her friend's younger brother who wishes to see his brother take over the family business.

The project has been directed by Kwon Young Il who also worked on Doom At Your Service, Search: WWW and Suits. The drama is based on a webtoon which is written by Song Jung Won and illustrated by Lee Chung. Oh Hye Won and Park Seul Ki wrote the script for Wedding Impossible.

