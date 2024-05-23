When was Byeon Woo Seok's first love? Lovely Runner star shares SAD story during You Quiz on the Block appearance

During his appearance on You Quiz on the Block, Byeon Woo Seok from Lovely Runner opened up about various aspects of his life, including his ongoing popularity, relationships with his co-stars, family dynamics, and even his first love. He candidly shared the story of how he experienced his first love during middle school and his plans to confess his feelings to her, offering glimpses into his personal life on the talk show.

Byeon Woo Seok talks about his first love

Episode 245 of the entertainment program You Quiz on the Block, broadcasted on May 22nd, showcased actor Byeon Woo Seok as a special guest. Byeon Woo Seok, who has recently garnered immense affection for his portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, graced the show with his presence, sharing various aspects of his lids and career in front of fans.

When the MC inquired, "Ryu Sun Jae is a character with a pure first love. How about your first love in real life?" Byeon Woo Seok candidly shared his story, revealing that his first love occurred during middle school. He confessed to having a crush on a close friend at the time, though despite their close bond, he found himself unable to express his feelings. Woo Seok recounted how he recognized he had opportunities to confess but ultimately couldn't muster the courage to do so.

The actor continued, expressing his feelings of frustration and disappointment. He admitted to feeling pathetic, recounting his experience while walking on the Cheonggyecheon bridge where he resolved to confess his feelings to that person, yet still found himself unable to utter a word. The Lovely Runner star shared that his hesitation stemmed from the fear of jeopardizing their friendship. Ultimately, he sadly admitted that he failed to muster the courage to make a confession, leading to the conclusion of his first love story.

When asked what he would have said if he had confessed, Byeon Woo Seok humorously referenced Sun Jae's line, "I told you to think only about me, right?", eliciting laughter from the audience. He then expressed his apologies and clarified that it was just something that crossed his mind, prompted by the topic of confession. He continued, sharing what he would have said in a genuine confession, stating, "I think I have feelings for you, not just as a friend, but as a woman. Would you like to go out with me?"

More about Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok is currently captivating audiences in the K-drama Lovely Runner, which has emerged as one of the top K-dramas of 2024. Adapted from a popular web novel and written by True Beauty’s screenwriter Lee Si Eun, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that poses the intriguing question, "What would you do if you had the chance to save your ultimate bias?"

Kim Hye Yoon takes on the role of Im Sol, a loyal fan devastated by the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE (portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok), who embarks on a journey back in time to prevent his tragic fate.

