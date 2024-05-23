Byeon Woo Seok shares getting numerous acting project offers post success of Lovely Runner on You Quiz on the Block

The May 22nd episode of tvN's You Quiz on the Block, hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, welcomed actor Byun Woo Seok as a guest. Byun Woo Seok has been drawing attention due to his skyrocketing popularity for his portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama Lovely Runner.

Throughout the episode, Byeon Woo Seok delved into discussions about his career, personal life, and thoughts on the fame garnered from his role in Lovely Runner.

During his interview with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, the star revealed that since his drama began airing, he's been struggling to get enough sleep, constantly checking news updates and various social media platforms. He admitted to frequently searching for his name and Lovely Runner ratings, confessing that experiencing such overwhelming support from fans for the first time has left his heart racing.

Byeon Woo Seok, whose popularity continues to soar following his portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae, disclosed that he has seen a surge in casting offers for new drama roles. Humbly acknowledging the increase in script offers, he admitted that he's receiving far more than before.

The Record of Youth star revealed that after Lovely Runner, the number of script offers he receives has multiplied by 10 to 20 times. Yoo Jae Suk, taken aback by this revelation, inquired if this all happened within a month, to which the actor simply replied, "Yes." However, Byeon Woo Seok hasn't made a decision yet on his next career move, as he's still in the process of carefully reviewing the offers that have come his way.

Byeon Woo Seok, a cherished South Korean actor and model, captured the hearts of audiences when he debuted as a model in 2014, marking the beginning of his rise to prominence in the entertainment industry.

In 2016, Byeon Woo Seok made his acting debut with a cameo appearance as Son Jongshik in Dear My Friends. Continuing to expand his acting portfolio, Woo Seok took on a supporting role in the 2019 drama series Search: WWW, further cementing his position in the industry.

Currently, Byeon Woo Seok is captivating audiences in the time-slip romance drama Lovely Runner, where he portrays Ryu Sun Jae, an idol and member of the fictional boy band ECLIPSE. His character meets a tragically mysterious end, prompting his devoted fan, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), to journey through time in an attempt to alter his fate.