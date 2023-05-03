Yoon Bak's fiancée is YG KPlus model Kim Soo Bin: Everything you need to know

South Korean actor Yoon Bak, known for his roles in 'Radio Romance' and 'Birthcare Center', recently made headlines after announcing his marriage to model Kim Soo Bin.

The Couple's Relationship

Yoon Bak and Kim Soo Bin, who have been dating for a few years now, decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married, according to reports. The news came as a surprise for the actor’s fans as the couple managed to keep their relationship extremely private for the most part. The news of the marriage was confirmed by both their agencies.

YG KPlus announced the two will be holding a private wedding ceremony in September. H&Entertainment also released a statement, saying: “Yoon Bak and his bride-to-be are going to get married built on trust and respect. They've kept meeting seriously, giving each other strength in their great trust and love for each other."

Yoon Bak pens a handwritten letter

Yoon Bak shared his feelings for his bride-to-be Kim Soo Bin and about his marriage in a handwritten letter. He wrote, “During the time we were together, she gave me a lot of love and trust, and the happiness and stability we feel for each other have determined this moment”. He continued, “We would be grateful if you would bless our future with a happy heart so that we can have a good family.”

Fans of Yoon Bak flooded social media with messages of congratulations with many expressing their surprise and excitement for the couple.

About Yoon Bak and Kim Soo Bin

Yoon Bak is a South Korean actor, who made his debut in 2012 in South Korean pay television network MBC every1’s web-form sitcom Read My Lips. He gained popularity for his role in the drama Radio Romance. Since then, he has appeared in several other dramas and films. He is currently geared up for a role on the small screen in the JTBC drama Doctor Slump opposite Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik.

Kim Soo Bin is a model signed under YG KPlus, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment. She has been modeling since 2012 and quickly made a name for herself in the industry. She competed in the 2012 Super Model Contest and has been part of several fashion shows.

