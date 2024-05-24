Aditi Rao Hydari channels modern-day Audrey Hepburn in classic black and white gown on Cannes 2024 red carpet

This is Aditi’s world, and we are just living in it. Since the release of Heermandi, we have all been enamored by fierce and ethereal Bibbojaan. Over the years, Aditi Rao Hydari has built a reputation for portraying memorable characters and serving classic fashion statements.

The actress, who comes from nobility, brings a distinct, elegant flair and regal charm to her style. So, when she finally showed up in a black and white gown on the Cannes red carpet to attend the premiere of the rom-com musical L'Amour ouf (Beating Hearts), it was clear that Aditi had stolen our hearts once again with her enduring style and unparalleled grace.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, the Padmaavat actress monochrome gown is specially custom-made by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, whose signature sculptural style gives this gown a dramatic look. Here’s everything you need to know about Aditi Rao Hydari’s bewitching red-carpet ensemble.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s monochrome gown with draped, exaggerated overskirt is a modern classic

Black and white gowns transcend trends and time and have long been a red carpet favorite. Aditi’s strapless gown is impeccably tailored, with its fitted body in exquisite black velvet and a draped white exaggerated overskirt blooming out dramatically from her waist. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The appeal of The Hey! Sinamika actress’s monochrome ensemble lies in its versatile and flattering nature; the velvety black texture not only has an aura of mystique but it also makes a perfect canvas for the dramatic overskirt. Aditi completed her attire with matching black open-toe heels.

Advertisement

Aditi’s soft-glam beauty and statement pearl-encrusted jewels were the perfect addition

The Murder 3 actress complemented her monochromatic gown with statement pearl earcuffs and knuckle dusters. Her glam was kept soft and minimal. Aditi’s dark brown tresses were secured in a knotted elegant bun, and her skin looked radiant and dewy, with stand-out bold brows and muted rosy-nude lips. The actress’s edgy yet sophisticated accessories and beauty choices were in complete harmony with her ensemble, infusing her polished black and white look with a fresh, modern sensibility.

On her Instagram bio, Aditi states, “In a world full of Kardashians, be an Audrey.” So, It’s no surprise that she is channeling that same old Hollywood glamor that the iconic Audrey Hepburn epitomizes. After all, the classic monochromatic looks in Breakfast at Tiffany’s have consistently captured the essence of timeless fashion.

Monochrome hues are having a major moment right now on the runways and the red carpet. And Aditi Rao Hydari does justice to this movement with her Cannes look. Her strikingly gorgeous ensemble is an ode to the eternal elegance of black and white, but it’s made modern with intriguing silhouette, architectural drapes, contemporary jewels, and doll-like soft, glam details.

What do you think of Aditi’s monochromatic Cannes look? Share your views with us by leaving a comment.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri serves minimalism magic in white bardot top with comfortably stylish yellow pants