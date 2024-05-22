Aditi Rao Hydari had officially checked into the French Riviera yesterday, and it’s quite safe to say that we’re super excited to see what she will wear for her red carpet moment. But, while we wait, let’s look at the diva’s Instagram because she just treated her fans to a super fun video of herself, doing Bibbojaan’s viral gaja gamini walk from Heeramandi to the song Saiyaan Hatto Jaao alongside her team on the streets of Cannes.

In this awesome video, the Tughlaq Durbar actress can be seen wearing a stunning black and yellow-hued floral gown, styled by Sanam Ratansi and we’re speechless. So, why don’t we try to have a proper look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s recent fashion statement?

Aditi Rao Hydari’s pretty yellow and black Cannes 2024 look:

The Girl On The Train actress has consistently been making heads turn and jaws drop with her stellar fashion statements at Cannes, since her debut in 2022. The diva has just kickstarted this year’s Cannes fashion parade with a gorgeous black and yellow piece, created by Gauri and Nainika. The graceful head-to-toe black outfit featured a sleeveless dress with a rather sophisticated high neckline. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The classy ensemble served modern elegance with a side of floral beauty. The beyond-beautiful nature-inspired yellow design on the black base made it look like an incomparable work of art. This Padmaavat actress’ splendid dress was further cinched at the waist with a black belt that helped her flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves, and we loved the result.

Advertisement

The dress had a unique hemline that added an extra touch of elegance. It was shorter in the front, reaching the upper thigh, and longer at the back with a step-like design. As the diva confidently walked, the dress gracefully swept and trailed behind her like a train, enhancing her overall appearance.

Even the alluring and free-flowing design of the diva’s dress was also just the best. The diva was busy twirling around and playing with the same, and frankly, we would legit do that too. In an unexpected twist, she completed her look with white sneakers, giving a chill and comfortable edge to her otherwise elegant ensemble. We’re definitely taking notes!

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories and glam picks:

Hydari kept her accessories minimalistic with gold droplet earrings and matching rings. She also added a dramatically royal touch with a black umbrella. Meanwhile, her locks were elegantly swept back in a classic updo, allowing her facial features to shine through. These choices allowed her ensemble to take center stage and shimmer.

The Murder 3 actress’ makeup was kept fresh and natural, highlighting her flawless complexion and emphasizing her striking features with a nude lip, it matched perfectly with the outfit’s vibe. We totally adore how magical she looks.

Aditi’s appearance is a reminder that true beauty transcends time and leaves an everlasting impression. With her serene and ethereal ensemble, she effortlessly channeled the grace and elegance of a Bridgeton character, merging it with Heeramandi’s Biboojqn’s resplendent presence.

This look definitely solidified her status as a true fashion icon. But, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh wears backless ruffle dress on a trip with bae and its perfect romance meets comfy look