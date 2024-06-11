Aditi Rao Hydari proves she is the most stylish boss babe around in her white pantsuit worth Rs 2,09,154

Bollywood’s leading ladies have always been at the forefront of fashion, and their latest obsession with pantsuits is taking the style scene by storm. Once confined to the corporate world, pantsuits have now become a fashion staple for actresses both on and off-screen.

These versatile ensembles are no longer limited to boardrooms; they are making bold statements everywhere from red carpets to casual outings. Even Aditi Rao Hydari recently took this trend to Cannes, showcasing its global appeal and her latest pictures are confirmation that pantsuits can be indeed red-carpet worthy. Let’s break down her look for you.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s pantsuit look

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a series of postcards from her time in Cannes and what truly caught our attention was her breathtaking pantsuit from Alberta Ferretti. Her pantsuit came with a blend of classic tailoring and delicate details.

It consisted of a single-breasted jacket made from cotton and linen canvas, featuring exquisite see-through floral embroidery on the front. The jacket came with a structured fit and notch lapels.

The Rockstar actress paired it with matching trousers also crafted from cotton and linen canvas and adorned with the same elegant see-through embroidery along the sides. The subtle yet striking detail elevated the overall look, making the pantsuit look graceful and unique. Her pantsuit comes with a whopping price tag of Rs.2,09,154.

Aditi’s accessories and glam

The Wazir actress’ choice of accessories perfectly complemented her white pantsuit without overpowering it. She opted for dainty pearl earrings which gave a contrast to the delicate embroidery of her outfit.

With her pantsuit, she donned black sunglasses. Completing her ensemble were white heels, which not only matched her pantsuit but also elongated her silhouette.

Aditi’s makeup was soft and radiant and rather it out her natural beauty. A dewy base that made her skin appear healthy was what she chose. She opted for a soft pink lipstick to add some colour to her lips thus matching the pantsuit’s feminine appeal.

Furthermore, her cheeks were dusted with blush. Neatly drawn brows gave a final touch to her make-up. To complete her Cannes look, Aditi wore her hair in a straight and sleek style.

In conclusion, Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning white pantsuit was the spotlight stealer of her Cannes postcards. Her impeccable style was displayed by this outfit with its embroidery and classical look, thereby establishing a new benchmark power suit fashion.

More creative and graceful styles will, therefore, be expected within the Indian film industry as it fully adopts the idea of wearing pantsuits.

