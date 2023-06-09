Alaya F lets her inner fashionista out in a black and white Manika Nanda dress

Alaya F, the rising Bollywood star, has been making waves not just with her fresh acting skills but also with her impeccable fashion sense. The U-Turn actress’ fashion choices have consistently managed to turn heads and wow people everywhere she goes. The young diva recently caught everyone's attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous black and white dress by Manika Nanda.

Recently, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress took to Instagram, sharing a series of captivating photos with a caption that read, "Chasing the sun, even in scorching 35° weather." This is when her fans rushed to shower her with their love and compliments. Are you wondering what she wore? Well, let’s delve into the details of Alaya F's captivating fashion choice and explore how she effortlessly let her inner fashionista have her moment.

Alaya F looked incredibly exquisite in a black and white dress

Alaya F has always been experimental with her fashion choices, and her recent outing in the black and white Manika Nanda dress is a testament of her evolving style. The dress, featuring a sleek black bodice with a plunging neckline, exuded an aura of elegance and sophistication. The fitted silhouette perfectly accentuated her svelte figure while adding a touch of glamour. Doesn’t she look amazing?

The Freddy actress’ summery dress styled by Sanam Ratansi had a one-shoulder neckline and also featured a long black skirt with a thigh-high slit which allowed the actress to show off her super gorgeous legs. This outfit is literally giving her fans a lot of summer-season inspiration, isn’t it? It is so awesome that it doesn’t even require any accessories.

Meanwhile, her hair, styled by Sourav Roy in soft waves and her subtle makeup with a nude lip and light eyeshadow was done by Divya Arth Shetty. It suits her, doesn’t it?

So, what did you think about Alaya F’s gorgeous outfit? Would you want to recreate it and add it to your closet? Share your views with us through the comments section below.

