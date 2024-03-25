All that glitters is Alia Bhatt in her structured gold corset top and denim jeans

Alia Bhatt has won hearts since her debut film Student of the year (2012) and continues to do so. Right from the beginning, she has kept her glam quotient very high, and she manages to surpass herself every time. Alia keeps her fans amazed with her phenomenal performances, beauty videos, and breathtaking fashion that she shares on her social media pages. Whether she is walking the red carpet, attending movie screenings, or casually running errands, Alia chooses outfits that are comfortable on her skin. When it’s Alia’s birthday, she will certainly pick her best outfit.

Alia Bhatt shining like real gold

Alia celebrated her birthday with her friends and family on 15th March and now, celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania, delighted fans by sharing pictures of Alia’s birthday outfit on Instagram. Alia picked a gold corset top from the brand Cult Gaia in metallic plisse and her outfit looked perfect for a weekend party. A sweetheart neckline and highly structured corset top offset the vertical folding at the bust.

The incredibly slimming effect is created by gorgeous fabric and craftsmanship. Alia paired her gold corset top with flared blue denim jeans with a frayed hem. She paired it with metallic heels. Alia just wore small gold earrings and didn’t add any other accessories. There wasn’t any need for additional accessories because the shine of her gold top was sufficient.

Alia opted for soft makeup to balance the shine of her top. She had defined eyebrows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a subtle touch of eyeshadow, enhancing her lovely face even more. Perfectly contoured cheeks and a hint of highlighter brought shine to her face and enhanced her features. Alia kept her tresses open in gentle waves, showing us how to amp up an edgy look.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s love for corsets

Alia had shared another stunning look a few days ago in a sage green corset as well. Alia’s sage green outfit was from the shelves of Milan-based brand Del Core. The puffy sleeves of her off-shoulder top flow almost into a bow shape, and the structure-corded shell of the corset is exposed in the see-through tulle fabric giving it a sheer appearance. Alia paired her sage green corset top with black pants. For accessories, she opted for green shoulder dusters and golden bracelets which added necessary bling. Alia looked fresh as Daisy with her makeup which included nude lipstick, a subtle blush light wash of nude eyeshadow on eyelids and poker-straight locks.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha celebrate Holi 2024 with neighbors; don’t miss munchkin’s reaction